The Walking Dead Spoils Big Reveal Before New Episode Airs

The Walking Dead spoiled a reveal when it published a clip from Sunday's 1014, "Look at the Flowers," before the episode aired. In the scene, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) travel into the city to meet with Stephanie (Margot Bingham), Eugene's cautious radio contact who provided him an address with instructions to rendezvous about a mile south of the Kanawha river in Charleston, West Virginia. While en route to the fateful juncture, the trio traveling from Hilltop discover tied up walkers wearing eccentric clothing. An amused Ezekiel bursts into laughter at the silly sight, but his jolly reaction is cut short when the group is confronted by a gun-toting stranger: Princess (Paola Lázaro).

"Oh my God," yells the excitable Princess, a purple-haired survivor who sticks out in a fuzzy pink coat, "HI!"

In creator Robert Kirkman's comic books, Princess — real name Juanita Sanchez — is encountered in the pages of issue #171. The self-titled "Princess of Pittsburgh," Princess first meets Eugene, Michonne, Magna, Yumiko, and Siddiq, as they are traveling towards the Commonwealth.

Meet Princess. Don’t miss a new #TWD tonight at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/MYw3Hx74nb — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 29, 2020

Princess is revealed in the spoilery clip above. Lázaro's casting was first announced at New York Comic Con in October.