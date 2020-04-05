The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale: The Tower

✖

The Walking Dead is set to air its Season 10 finale on Sunday in the form of Episode 10x15. AMC had originally planned to have an Episode 10x16 airing in one week as the true finale but the episode has not been able to complete its VFX and editing process, resulting in a temporary delay. The episode will air later in 2020. Instead, Sunday night's episode will build the tensions in the aftermath of Negan killing alpha and Michonne electing to head off on a search for Rick. By the time the episode airs, it will be clear that the stage is set for a massive true finale further down the line.

The Walking Dead Episode 10x15 is titled, "The Tower." The official synopsis for The Tower reads, "The communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperer War. Meanwhile, Eugene's group encounters Princess." The episode is directed by Laura Belsey on a script from Kevin Deiboldt and Julia Ruchman.

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang opened up about the unexpected delay of the show's finale in an interview with ComicBook.com. "We were very close to finishing 16," Kang said. "We usually deliver the episodes for a big VFX heavy episode about 2 weeks before we air so we were about a week and a half out at the point which California shut down. So, what is continuing remotely is the effects that can be finished but even after all of that's done, there are shots that need to be laid in, there's a color process that needs machines to be finished, there's sound work we usually do on the Warner Brothers stage. That's very complex VFX equipment, that you can't just move into somebody's home over night."

Are you enjoying The Walking Dead in its tenth season? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale air Sunday at 9pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond do not yet have premiere dates for new episods.