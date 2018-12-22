‘Fear The Walking Dead’s John Dorie Is The New Daryl Dixon

Fear The Walking Dead newcomer John Dorie, played by Garret Dillahunt, has swiftly proved a fan-favorite character in less than one half season.

The earnest gunslinger is arguably the biggest breakout Walking Dead character since the introduction of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's bat-swinging villain Negan in 2016, and fans have already taken to calling the good ol' boy Fear's equivalent of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

As John's fate hangs in the balance — he's fighting for his life after taking a bullet fired by Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) — fans continue to take to Twitter to drum support for the cowboy, whose quick rise in popularity calls to mind a similar path followed by the bolt-shooting hunter who rapidly emerged as a fan-favorite in The Walking Dead's inaugural season in 2010.

Some hopefuls have already floated the idea of John Dorie jumping over to the flagship series and replacing Rick Grimes after it was learned The Walking Dead leading man Andrew Lincoln will be exiting the series after eight years in its upcoming ninth season.

"If Daryl dies, we riot" has long been associated with the gruff survivor, but the bowman now has some friendly competition: John Dorie devotees have since given rise to "if Dorie dies, we riot."