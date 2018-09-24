‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Finale Preview Released

AMC has released its preview for Sunday's Fear The Walking Dead Season Four finale, '...I Lose Myself.' Per the official synopsis:

Morgan struggles to find the strength to help friends in dire need before it's too late.

The penultimate episode of the season, 'I Lose People...' ended with a bitten and dying Jim (Aaron Stanford) stepping off a roof and crashing onto a car below, creating a much-needed distraction allowing Morgan (Lennie James) and company to escape a hospital building surrounded by walkers.

With the group fully reunited and huddled in the S.W.A.T. van of the missing Al (Maggie Grace), Morgan intends to shepherd his new friends back home to Alexandria, Virginia. But the Filthy Woman (Tonya Pinkins) is still on the loose, and vowing to "come back stronger than ever."

Now wielding a reanimated Jim as her newest pet walker — defaced with his own prized beer recipe — the Filthy Woman forces the usually mentally-fragile Morgan to unravel, getting into his head and driving him away from his friends.

"I can't lose you. I can't lose any of you," Morgan says over walkie talkie, shambling along with an abbreviated version of his oft-repeated mantra — "I lose people and then I lose myself" — scrawled across his forehead, the same markings the Filthy Woman leaves on the corpses of her victims.

The backsliding on his mental stability comes as the Filthy Woman zeroes in on Morgan, who started the season running away from Alexandria despite good friend Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) telling him he'll find his way back to people.

Morgan came to fulfill Rick's prediction, now intending to return to Alexandria and tell his longtime ally he was right — but he may be fated to meet his end this coming episode.

"I think for Morgan, he's someone who started the season running away from people, and as he says to Al in his first interview with her, his greatest fear was losing people and losing himself. That's something that's played out again and again for him, which is why he started in a place of isolation," showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW.

"And now he's found his way and he's sort of united with this unlikely family but, again, because of actions that he's taken, the way that he sees it is he's led them to this place where they're in a lot of danger and Morgan feels tremendous guilt and responsibility for that."

Fear The Walking Dead Season Four comes to a close Sunday, September 30 at 9/8c on AMC.