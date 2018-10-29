Fans React to ‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 904
The Walking Dead 904, "The Obliged," acts as the penultimate episode for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who was left in a life-threatening situation after clearing the air with estranged right-hand man Daryl (Norman Reedus).
Michonne (Danai Gurira) oversees day-to-day operations at Alexandria while Rick manages development on the bridge, turning to chief engineer Eugene (Josh McDermitt) in an attempt to discover a solution to prevent its destruction by raging waters brought on by an overnight deluge.
A disappointed Eugene admits there's little chance the bridge will hold, telling Rick he's out of answers and it's unsafe to continue on with the project. Eugene then updates Rick on two walker herds being monitored by the coalition, which Eugene says show no signs of merging.
"You're not just a guy who read some books. You made something, you got us here," Rick tells a discouraged Eugene, offering a pep talk that clearly lands with weight. "After everything... that's everything."
Rick is disappointed further when Carol (Melissa McBride) informs him she's abandoning managerial duties at the Sanctuary, telling him she's pulling her people out and returning them to the Kingdom.
The Saviors "need to try standing on their own," she tells him. "They don't want us there anymore. But I know they don't want Negan there anymore, either. Most of them, anyway. So it's up to them to figure out what they want to be."
Rick isn't going to stand in her way. "If anyone gives me hope for how things can turn out," he tells her, "it's you."
As Rick's vision for the future slowly collapses around him, he learns Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is en route to Alexandria, forcing him to race home to prevent her from enacting her revenge on Negan.
Meanwhile, a captive Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) discovers he was freed by new lover Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), who disappeared after leaving behind a note that leaves Gabriel distraught.
After learning his relay message was sabotaged, a scuffle between Rick and Daryl saw the two dropped into a nearby pit as the nearby herds, disturbed by gunshots at the camp fired by troublemaking Savior Jed (Rhys Coiro), began making their way towards Rick and Daryl's allies.
Rick and Daryl's heated discussion ends with the two working together to escape the pit slowly filling with walkers. Despite Daryl's protests,
Rick decides to stay back and lure the merging hordes away from the camp.
Riding horseback and leading the horde, Rick is bucked off his horse after the creature is spooked by the approaching walkers. Rick lands directly onto a piece of rebar, leaving Rick near-dead with a dire injury...
Penultimate
RICK’S 2ND TO LAST EPISODE IS STARTING NOW #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/N2ASMGLjlN— ~Brittany~ (@teenwolfhuman) October 29, 2018
#twd #TWDFamily #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/7qIHxF3q7Y— ?renee hansen? (@iowamamaof3) October 29, 2018
Is this going to be our last Rick and Michone in bed together scene!? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/w4GEMxh3vl— PATCHY ? (@PatchyBites) October 29, 2018
All this Richonne and happy Michonne... *smh*, it's gonna hurt when he's gone. #TheWalkingDead #DemDeadz pic.twitter.com/2aNHx8BCkY— Tiffany (@tiffjaxon) October 29, 2018
prevnext
Mood tonight because of Rick’s pre-last episode #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/kl89li4Ggw— c loves tony (@starksdany) October 29, 2018
Eugene Speak
Speak English Eugene! #thewalkingdead @TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/KH6ass3SrG— Taya9822 (@_Melissa9822) October 29, 2018
This is probably the last time Rick and Eugene will talk ??#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/jJBO95rHfb— Morgan Jefferson (@MJefferso) October 29, 2018
I want Rick to look at Eugene like this when he starts talking like that #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/UETS4T4oxk— ☠️ Missy ☠️ (@SOK_MEL) October 29, 2018
prevnext
Just your weekly reminder here that Eugene still ain't shit! #TWD #TheWalkingDead #twdfamily pic.twitter.com/yRBCg2IXZq— Wilmer (@W1lmerSarmiento) October 29, 2018
Betrayal
Rick when he hears Maggie is headed for Alexandria #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Lp2VAsmH67— Lauren (@Frosted_Chelios) October 29, 2018
SOMEBODY STOP MAGGIE CAUSE SHE'S NOT STOPPIN #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/XHmbOmDF3J— Alexis Joestar (@LexiJoestar16) October 29, 2018
The smell of betrayal is in the air. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/fF1HXXWbYE— MikeDemo (@mikedemo) October 29, 2018
hi. I hate Daryl. thank you for coming to my ted talk. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/p52EGLxq8U— danii ? (@michonnesokoye) October 29, 2018
prevnext
@ Daryl Dixon #theWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/l16DB3ZxIV— Sungai ☠️ (@teamrichonne) October 29, 2018
Brothers
rick and daryl stop this fighting! you two are brothers for gods sake! ? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/KWoXzlCsqJ— iliana ? (@mmithstylinson) October 29, 2018
Rick and Daryl fighting is NOT cool #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/O7EwFh0kfz— Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) October 29, 2018
Rick vs Daryl #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/gqNNmV0uRb— Eddie G. (@eduardo5glz) October 29, 2018
I could name a handful of characters that would make more sense to kill off than Rick #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/AUPkQV6ql1— Madison ? (@SPIDEYRIKU) October 29, 2018
This is going to kill me #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/UKcbYPpuC6— Mrs.B (@MrsB57967099) October 29, 2018
Stop fighting guys #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/hnPlmmUIL6— LadyBaltimore85 (@Musiclygifted85) October 29, 2018
prevnext
#TheWalkingDead right now pic.twitter.com/ENWHPov0mw— ♒️ (@Luvdgz21) October 29, 2018
In the Pits
After 9 seasons watching Daryl turn on Rick is heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking. ? #TWD #TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/z8TTjNpXeM— Christine Jones (@flyroagirl) October 29, 2018
Daryl to be fair, didn't you get Glenn killed? You honestly can't say anything to Rick about Glenn. #thewalkingdead #deywalking #TWD pic.twitter.com/GA57oN3wXv— Joyce J - A Southern Writer ???✍? (@ASouthernWriter) October 29, 2018
Carl!— Smeary of the Dead (@Smeary) October 29, 2018
?#TheWalkingDead #TWD @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/C03msVkVhR
Rick: I'm not blind— Dear Lord, I'm Trying (@PurpleDani89) October 29, 2018
Daryl: Yeah but you ain't see this trap coming.....
Rick: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/pOuXgFmpou
“i’d did for you. and i would’ve died for carl” YOURE TEARING OUT MY SOOOOUL ?? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/gT25DtdCp9— iliana ? (@mmithstylinson) October 29, 2018
That was the most dialogue Daryl Dixon has had in five seasons and it was glorious. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/82DHLtFcsy— Pelvis Costello (@AshleyElizabeth) October 29, 2018
I know good and well Daryl ain’t acting like the moral police after he got Glen killed. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/QfNqXPF8wu— Petra Saint Laurent (@lovepetraXIX) October 29, 2018
Daryl: “I would die for you and I would’ve died for Carl.”
Me: pic.twitter.com/XhA5t1yi2G— Josh (@JoshxHolder) October 29, 2018
prevnext
i’m really gonna cry. ??#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/qnsphDmnIQ— Olivia (@liv_michelleb) October 29, 2018
Needy Negan
Negan knows how to push everyone's buttons. #TWD #TheWalkingDead @AMCTalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC @TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/XaG02CyyxU— Janelle (@JanellieK) October 29, 2018
Whenever I see Negan #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/9oeVsEIanW— DaF (@SillyFunBoy) October 29, 2018
The nerve of Negan having no mood to eat. #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/LFiPHfSqNI— DaF (@SillyFunBoy) October 29, 2018
Nawh Negan! Nobody got time to talk. It's eat and bye!!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/9YvJuSha1S— My Angelique Criselle (@My_AngelCriss) October 29, 2018
“We would’ve loved to have a kid. We would’ve loved to have a kid like Carl, you were lucky.”#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/g2Jh41fk0V— emz (@buchanangrimes) October 29, 2018
Michonne: ...My sons are gone... #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/46UNcIKFnq— Maggie Greene ?? (@GreeneisQueen) October 29, 2018
Michonne calling Carl her son and Judith her daughter.— V “I Write ALL The Words” Vee Alexander (@VVeeB) October 29, 2018
#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/82DsnpXeVu
Michonne calling Carl & Judith her son & daughter ???? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/dFkoayL114— Esmeralda Godinez (@EsmeChristina) October 29, 2018
prevnext
#TheWalkingDead— ajsweetsoap (@ajsweetsoap) October 29, 2018
When they won’t let you see your ole’ lady in prison pic.twitter.com/jhsPvtH6uE
Cliffhanger
Rick Grimes be like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/sHGEk7BNbQ— Jacqueline Truluck (@jac__o__lantern) October 29, 2018
Daryl: “Be safe.”
Us:
#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/6SYDtxNd7g— Spooky Taylor ? (@GrooovyT) October 29, 2018
NO!
I SAID NO!
STOP IT!
DAMMIT RICK!#TheWalkingDead #TWD @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/QBGB6O6bGE— Smeary of the Dead (@Smeary) October 29, 2018
Y'all lying. This is NOT how y'all gonna send Rick out...... #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/iWOevxfJOB— Dear Lord, I'm Trying (@PurpleDani89) October 29, 2018
THAT ENDING NOOOOOOOOOO— CiciRose? (@CiciRose22) October 29, 2018
IM NOT READY ???#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/JhD0JxRAya
Me watching #Thewalkingdead next Sunday pic.twitter.com/LJRY0NmzG1— Nia (@JNM271) October 29, 2018
Me looking at the horse that made Rick fall ? #TheWalkingDead #twd pic.twitter.com/vRxSlIRifU— lanilioness (@iamlanilioness) October 29, 2018
When I saw Rick Grimes fall off the horse #TWD #TheWalkingDead #AMC #RickGrimes #TalkingDead pic.twitter.com/kqZ8N9nKw3— Giuliana (@xoprincess19) October 29, 2018
Rick Grimes' final episode airs Sunday, November 4 at 9/8c on AMC.prev