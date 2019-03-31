‘The Walking Dead’: Heartbreaking Memorial Video for Pike Victims Released

AMC has published an in memoriam for the victims slain by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers in 915, "The Calm Before," which ended with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Carol (Melissa McBride), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Siddiq (Avi Nash) discovering the decapitated heads of Henry (Matt Lintz), Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Tara (Alanna Masterson), and seven others displayed atop pikes.

Remembered are new adoptive mother Tammy Rose (Brett Butler), Rodney (Joe Ando Hirsh) and Addy (Kelley Mack) of the Hilltop, former Sanctuary member Frankie (Elyse Nicole DuFour), former Savior DJ (Matt Mangum), and Highwaymen Alek (Jason Kirkpatrick) and Ozzy (Angus Sampson).

"First of all, the deaths are at the hands of a human being instead of walkers, so that immediately makes it different," Walking Dead director-producer Greg Nicotero told THR about the gruesome scene that left viewers shocked and devastated.

"In a world where you struggle to survive in this upside-down world of the undead, you figure, 'OK, that's how I'm going to go.' But with the introduction of the Governor (David Morrissey), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and then the Whisperers, you're constantly reminded that man's inhumanity toward man is the most horrific thing that can occur. There's a real brutality to it. I loved in the script how Siddiq talks about how the [victims] all fought until the end. There was no fear. They were willing to band together and fight for each other in unsurmountable, unbeatable odds. There's a randomness to it. That's part of what makes it so tragic. It has that Glenn (Steven Yeun) feel, where it's random and uncontrollable. You don't expect it. You don't see it coming. And then you get this one-two punch."

The Walking Dead undergoes another mini time jump in Sunday's Season Nine closer, which sees Daryl, Michonne and others help guide Carol and King Ezekiel's (Khary Payton) flock to Hilltop after the Kingdom is forced to shutter. The survivors must band together if they hope to withstand a ferocious blizzard amid a journey that takes the group directly into Whisperer territory.

The Walking Dead Season Nine finale, "The Storm," premieres tonight at 9/8c on AMC.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!