Chandler Riggs Reacts to ‘The Walking Dead’s Pikes Scene

Former Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs has weighed in on Season 9's pikes scene, which claimed the late Carl Grimes' once girlfriend Enid (Katelyn Nacon) among the ten victims of Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton).

"I think it paid really good homage to the comics," Riggs said at Walker Stalker Con Chicago. "Because that scene in the comics was just really, really shocking and really heart-wrenching, and I feel like it was accurately portrayed in the show."

Riggs previously said if Carl had survived past Season 8 and witnessed Enid's decapitated head on a pike, the gruesome sight would have been "devastating."

"Oh man, that definitely would have been really, really tough for him," Riggs said at Walker Stalker Con London.

"Especially just because Enid, their storylines were so intertwined, and they both kind of came from the world. Not from Alexandria, from the world. And they both met each other at very vulnerable parts of their lives, and they meant a lot to each other. So I think if Carl saw her head on a pike, it would be definitely devastating for him."

The storyline is one Riggs admits he was looking forward to playing out before his eight-season run with the show was cut short.

"I was looking forward to a lot of the storylines, specifically with Lydia because it was just such a unique storyline for Carl and it meant so much to the storyline," Riggs said of his comic book counterpart's story that romantically pairs Carl with Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Alpha's daughter, who in the show was given that remixed plot with Henry (Matt Lintz).

Lintz, who is unfamiliar with the comic books, didn't see Henry as a replacement for Carl despite his inheriting one of Carl's major story arcs.

"I think you should never be so sure you're gonna stay on the show obviously because The Walking Dead, you can just get cut off randomly," Lintz said at Walker Stalker Con London.

"But the storylines were really cool, I didn't really know — I haven't read the comics, so a lot of people were telling me later, 'This is Carl's stuff, this is so cool.' It was definitely really cool to do the Lydia stuff and be captured and all this amazing stuff, but you can never be sure. Although I thought I'd be in it later, you never know."

