‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Got Hacked

Musician and former The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs says a cyber criminal stole profits from his music.

The hacker broke into Riggs' music distribution account and made off with $66.37 before the funds were returned by customer service.

In a subsequent tweet, Riggs teased six soon-to-drop tracks to be released on SoundCloud, home to many of Riggs' electronic music creations under his "Eclipse" handle.

The 19-year-old star in February declared his intentions to pursue his budding music career after his longtime Walking Dead character, Carl Grimes, was killed off in the Season Eight mid-season premiere.

"I'm actually producing music kind of on the side, and I'm starting to play some shows and things like that," he told KTLA 5. "I'm doing that and acting, it's quite a lot to juggle but it's a lot of fun."

His music, he said, is "really what I'm passionate about and love to do," adding it better allows him to express himself creatively.

Riggs has since landed a two-episode appearance in ABC series A Million Little Things, where he'll play a character named PJ.

The new gig comes after Riggs in an October tweet explained why he was "quiet" following his departure from The Walking Dead, in which he said he was "putting so much more time and effort" into his creativity.

"I got pretty close for a couple [roles], but nothing too big yet," Riggs said late last year at Walker Stalker Con Orlando, recalling auditions for Solo: A Star Wars Story and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man reboot. Riggs added he was "still auditioning, and taking some acting classes, staying very busy."

Riggs is further set to later appear in two features: crime-thriller Inherit the Viper, starring Josh Hartnett and Bruce Dern, and sci-fi Only, where Riggs appears alongside former Walking Dead stars Joshua Mikel (Savior Jared) and Jayson Warner Smith (Savior general Gavin).

The Walking Dead returns with new Season Nine episodes Sunday, February 10 on AMC.

