The Walking Dead Fans Honor Scott Wilson After He’s Snubbed by Emmy Awards In Memoriam

Fans of The Walking Dead are criticizing the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards for failing to include Hershel Greene star Scott Wilson in the first ceremony aired since the actor's death in October 2018.

The In Memoriam segment paid tribute to this year's notable industry deaths — including The Carol Burnett Show's Tim Conway, Riverdale's Luke Perry, and Mary Tyler Moore stars Georgia Engel and Valerie Harper — as well as Marvel visionary Stan Lee, who died in November, and Laverne & Shirley star Penny Marshall, who died in December.

Not included was Wilson, who died Oct. 6 from leukemia. Wilson was similarly snubbed by this year's Oscars In Memoriam segment despite his famed roles in The Ninth Configuration, In Cold Blood and Best Picture winner In the Heat of the Night.

Our beloved Scott Wilson was left out of the “In Memoriam” segment of the #Emmys. The #TWDFamily will never forget him. He meant the world to all of us and we will always cherish him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XznuZZdAf1 — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) September 23, 2019

"A travesty they didn't acknowledge him," reads a comment published to Twitter. Another agreed, tweeting, "Over 50 yrs in the business yet no recognition?"

Wilson was remembered during January's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

That ceremony's In Memoriam segment sampled a portion from TWD 403, "Isolation," where Wilson's Hershel famously told Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), "You step outside, you risk your life ... Every moment now you don't have a choice. The only thing you can choose is what you're risking it for."

Wilson's television credits include appearances on the 1985 revival of The Twilight Zone, The X-Files and Law & Order. Beyond his role as Hershel, Wilson made repeat appearances on the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Bosch and The OA.

The three-season TWD star last reprised his role in Season 9 episode "What Comes After," the sendoff episode for Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln. Episode director Greg Nicotero confirmed Wilson lived to see his scene, telling Express Wilson was "so grateful" for his brief reprisal as part of a dream sequence imagined by a wounded Rick.

"He had tears in his eyes when he watched it and he was so proud," Nicotero said.

In March, TWD showrunner Angela Kang paid tribute to "dear friend" Wilson on what would have been his 77th birthday. He was earlier honored by network AMC, who also aired a memorial video for Wilson during an Oct. 7 episode of Talking Dead.