The Walking Dead Star Lauren Cohan’s New Show Whiskey Cavalier Cancelled by ABC

Whiskey Cavalier, the spy action-dramedy starring Scott Foley and The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan, has been cancelled at network ABC after one season, TheWrap confirms.

In April, television ratings site TV by the Numbers reported Whiskey was expected to be cancelled over its average 0.66 rating in the prized 18-49 demographic, making it the network's second-lowest rated freshman show of the season.

Those numbers were just ahead of legal drama The Fix, which has since been cancelled by ABC before finishing its first and only eight-episode season May 20.

The David Hemingson-created Whiskey first scored a low 0.7 live + same day rating among adults 18-49 when it premiered as an early-look sneak peek immediately trailing the Oscars in February, and was bumped to 0.9 when it was given a lead-in through ABC's rebooted American Idol.

Whiskey has mostly dipped in viewer numbers, dropping to 2.8 and to 2.5 million viewers in March, before bumping to 2.7m with its May 1 episode before falling again to 2.4m — its most least-watched episode — with its May 8 episode.

Cohan, who insists she hasn't left The Walking Dead, earlier explained why she traded in Maggie Rhee for "badass CIA operative" Francesca 'Frankie' Trowbridge, codename 'Fiery Tribune':

"I was just like, I've done this show [The Walking Dead] for a long time. It was a long time to play a character, and sometimes you just get quiet and listen to your inner guidance and it's time to multitask," Cohan said at the Television Critics Association press tour in February.

In the months since, Cohan has said she's "definitely not done" with Maggie, a role she filled consecutively between 2011 and late 2018.

"We'll see what happens," Cohan in April told EW Morning Live of her anticipated Season 10 return after stepping away five episodes into Season 9. "There is definitely a lot of exciting ways [for it to happen]. And the universe, I'm still very much a part of it. And it's not over. So, for me, that's exciting. And I get so excited because we talk about different possibilities."

Filming on The Walking Dead Season 10 is now underway. Season 10 is expected to premiere on network AMC this October.

