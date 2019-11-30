The Walking Dead: Michonne and Virgil’s Journey Could Link to Rick Grimes

The Walking Dead could reveal ties between Virgil (Kevin Carroll), the survivor encountered by Michonne (Danai Gurira) in the Season 10 midseason finale, and the long-missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Michonne was last seen setting sail with Virgil en route to his home on Bloodsworth Island — someplace that is both hard to find and fortified — where Michonne will retrieve weaponry needed to win the war against Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers in exchange for settling Virgil's debts with Oceanside and reuniting him with his family. Could Michonne also discover ties linking this so-far unseen naval base with CRM, the military-like operation who abducted Rick? Showrunner Angela Kang isn't ruling out such theories.

"That remains to be seen," she told INSIDER when asked if the island has a connection to the group linking all three existing Walking Dead shows. "We'll find out when we pick up with their story, but certainly what Michonne sees in the moment is like well, maybe there's something to going to this island, and seeing if there's something to help us end this war once and for all."

Despite that goodbye with daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming), there is still Michonne story left to tell in the back half before Gurira exits the series sometime ahead of the Season 10 finale.

"There will be more. Obviously, she has limited episodes this season, but she does still have a meaty chunk of story coming up," Kang said. "So yeah, I hope people will tune in to see her sendoff. So it's a pause on that story, not a goodbye yet."

Audiences also might not yet be forced to say goodbye to Michonne despite Gurira's looming exit: TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple, who is now developing a movie trilogy centered around Lincoln's Rick Grimes, has hinted blockbuster star Gurira could rejoin Lincoln in the movie side of the franchise.

"She has some amazing things ahead of her and we're not completely done with her, I'll say that," Gimple told press during TWD's Season 10 presentation at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer. "We're not completely done with anyone who comes and goes on the show. But she has some amazing things ahead."

Despite speculation-slash-worries Michonne might not make it out of the season alive, Gurira's co-star Fleming previously said she's "really, really happy with the way that [Gurira] leaves the show."

"I think that they did it really well and everybody did a very good job with her exit. I'm excited," she told ET Live at New York Comic Con, where she teased Gurira receives a "really, really great exit."

The untitled Walking Dead movie has not yet announced a release date.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23, 2020 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.