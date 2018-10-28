‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Denies Ownership of Barbed Wire Bat Found in Abandoned Vehicle

Negan star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has denied any connection to a familiar looking bat discovered inside a vehicle stopped in South Ockendon, Essex.

Vehicle failed to stop for Pc Britton and I in #southockendon Sadly they got away, but we later found the vehicle. Some nasty items found inside, including @JDMorgan's #lucille Glad these have at least been taken off the streets tonight. Enquiries now begin! pic.twitter.com/h26zJ4sow3 — Paul Glensman (@PCPaulGlensman) October 28, 2018

PC Paul Glensman reported on Twitter a vehicle stop led to the discovery of "some nasty items," including a baseball bat resembling the barbwire-wrapped Lucille famously wielded by Negan on The Walking Dead.

Morgan, who was tagged in the tweet, responded back, "I'm in Georgia USA!!" Glensman thanked Morgan in a subsequent tweet, writing the actor would be eliminated from inquiries.

Thank you, we will eliminate you from our enquiries. 👮🏻‍♂️🚔 — Paul Glensman (@PCPaulGlensman) October 28, 2018

The exchange came on the eve of the newest installment of The Walking Dead, which coincidentally features a major presence from Negan, who has been little seen thus far in Season Nine as result of his 19-month solitary confinement prison term.

The Walking Dead 904, "The Obliged," sees Negan verbally sparring with Michonne (Danai Gurira), one of the characters Morgan said his jailed Negan would spend more time with in the new season.

"I'm getting to work with some people that I haven't worked with yet on the show, which has been really exciting," Morgan revealed during San Diego Comic-Con.

"I've been on the show for a couple years now, and I had a couple scenes with Norman [Reedus] and some with Andy [Lincoln], but other than that it's been with Saviors that are all dead now. So this year it's kind of, I'm slowly being integrated into scenes with people I haven't seen since I had them kneeling in front of me, which has been really interesting and fun."

Morgan previously teased his Negan will soon share an "intense" encounter with someone who he gravely wronged in the past, saying the "very heavy" confrontation will give the audience "goosebumps."

The Walking Dead premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.