‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Teases Huge and Risky Season 9 Finale

The Walking Dead frontman Norman Reedus promises Sunday's Season Nine closer brings the zombie drama into new territory in more ways than one. "I will say visually the last episode is nothing like you've ever seen on The Walking Dead before," Reedus told EW. "It's completely different. It was so fun to shoot. It's a different look, 1000%, in the end. It's a huge, visually explosive episode that's going to be visually stunning."

When King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Queen Carol (Melissa McBride) are forced to abandon the crumbled Kingdom and head to Hilltop, the survivors must band together in the face of a ferocious blizzard to embark on a dangerous journey that forces them to venture into claimed Whisperer territory — beyond the macabre border erected by Alpha (Samantha Morton) using the decapitated heads of ten victims, including Kingdom prince Henry (Matt Lintz).

Beyond the never-before-seen look — episode 916, "The Storm," marks the first time The Walking Dead has depicted snow — other shakeups will hit Team Family, who are still reeling from recent devastating losses.

"There are some personalities at the very end that get wrapped up in a certain way, like you think a person's far to the left and they end up far to the right," the Daryl Dixon star teased of the snowy season finale. "We ended on a way that's kind of The Great Escape. It's not a wrap-it-all-up-in-a-bow episode. It's definitely a moving forward sort of vibe. It's just huge."

Reedus credits the fresh season-ender to showrunner Angela Kang, who in her first season as big boss has delivered The Walking Dead its best-received season in series history.

"I love the risks that she's taken," Reedus said. "I love what Angela's doing to the show. She's very punk rock, Angela Kang. She jumps in. There's a confidence with our crew and with our cast and with our storytelling that we've earned over the years. If you're going to take risks, now's the time to take them, and they're all paying off. After nine years, you have to reinvent yourself a little bit. I just want to make the show that we want to make, and it feels like that's what we're doing. You can feel it in the crew. You can feel it in the cast. You can feel it in the scripts. It's the show that we want to make."

Kang earlier teased the final scene of Season Nine will change everything for our heroes ahead of their Season Ten return in October.

The Walking Dead airs its Season Nine finale Sunday, March 31 at 9/8c on AMC.

