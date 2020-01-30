The Walking Dead’s Sarah Wayne Callies Stars in First Trailer for New Drama Council of Dads

NBC has released the first trailer for Council of Dads, the family drama starring The Walking Dead's Sarah Wayne Callies. Inspired by best-selling author Bruce Feiler's book of the same name, Council of Dads stars Callies as Robin Perry, whose husband, loving father of five Scott Perry (Tom Everett Scott), has his life's plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. Facing an uncertain future, Scott assembles a "council of dads" — Anthony (Clive Standen), Scott's oldest and most loyal friend; Larry (Michael O'Neill), his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver (J. August Richards), his doctor and Robin's dearest friend — to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family.



Council of Dads will premiere March 10 at 10 p.m. following This Is Us, keeping the 10 p.m. timeslot before shifting to 9 p.m. Tuesdays on March 31.

"We're really lucky to get to tell these stories thanks to shows like This Is Us," writer and executive producer Joan Rater said during the Television Critics Association press tour (via Deadline). "Well told family stories are always going to resonate with people, and this is a little bit of our family mixed up with a little bit of the writers' families. [It's] real family stuff on TV."

The new series resonated with Callies, who was forced to drop out of directing an episode of Fear the Walking Dead to join Council of Dads.

"My son is adopted. It's a transrracial adoption," Callies told reporters during the TCA (via Cheat Sheet). "Joan and I and Tony [Phelan, writer-executive producer] got on Skype and we were talking about our children and all the weird moments of nursing my black son as a baby in Atlanta and all the things that teaches you about race in America. I realized that they had the sensibility to do this show so brilliantly because they approach life with humor and irony and open hearts."

"You read the script, you have to do it," Callies added. "You just have to."

Council of Dads also stars Emjay Anthony as Theo Perry, Blue Chapman as JJ Perry, Thalia Tran as Charlotte Perry, Michele Weaver as Luly Perry, and Steven Silver as Evan Norris.

The new series premieres Tuesday, March 10 at 10/9c on NBC.