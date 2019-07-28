The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Teases “Creepy” Season 10

✖

The neighboring threat of the Whisperers makes for a "creepy" and paranoia-laced Season 10 of The Walking Dead, teases Daryl star Norman Reedus.

"It's different. There's a whole theme of paranoia this year, because you don't know who's who," Reedus told Entertainment Tonight. "It's starting to cause a rift within the groups in who you can trust, there's spies, it's a whole creepy way of doing things this year."

Judith Grimes star Cailey Fleming agreed, pointing to a Whisperer posing as a walker and catching Jesus (Tom Payne) off guard in Season 9.

"The Whisperers are a really different threat," Fleming said. "They're really scary, and you can't tell if they're a walker or a Whisperer."

The camouflaged enemies are at the center of a propaganda campaign within the walls of Alexandria — graffiti urges survivors to "silence the Whisperers" — just one part of the lingering effects of the attack Alpha (Samantha Morton) made against the communities when her people abducted and murdered ten victims, including Kingdom prince Henry (Matt Lintz) and Hilltop leader Tara (Alanna Masterson).

"One of the great things from the comic book that we got really excited about, there's this idea of propaganda and paranoia, and this idea of 'silence the Whisperers,' which [creator] Robert Kirkman played really well," showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW when revealing this coming season will explore not just paranoia but trauma and PTSD.

"So there's definitely a feeling as our group gets into this conflict that keeps building between the Whisperers that's very different from how the Saviors war played out, where there's just elements of paranoia but kind of a Cold War feel."

Wearing the skin of the dead is a "very different way of operating than any of the other people that they've had to deal with, really," Kang said of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and the survivors. "So we've been having a lot of fun playing with that feel for the season."

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.