‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Blu-ray Retailer Exclusives Revealed

The Walking Dead complete season 8 shambles to DVD and Blu-ray August 21 with a horde of Blu-ray retailer exclusives offered by Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart, IGN reveals. In keeping with tradition, Best Buy will offer an exclusive lenticular cover, boasting a shifting 3D-like image, while Target offers up their latest limited-edition steelbook with its own exclusive artwork. Each season, Target has released steelbooks — typically 'jumbo-sized,' until season 7 — since The Walking Dead's third season. Walmart will feature its own exclusive cover and come with a digital copy, which in past releases has come included with every copy but is now limited only to the version purchased at Walmart stores. Amazon.co.uk. will offer an exclusive edition that comes with character cards — each one featuring a separate faction and outpost, including Alexandria and the Saviors — and McFarlane Toys is expected to unveil a limited edition set, as they have in years past, to release later this year. AMC officially announced the home release last week, set to include a light offering of special features including audio commentaries for episode 8x03, 8x04, and 8x16, with executive producer and then-showrunner Scott Gimple. Featurettes include 'Carl Grimes: Leaving a Legacy,' paying homage to the since killed-off survivor portrayed by Chandler Riggs, a 'Price of War' featurette, and an 'In Memorium' featurette paying tribute to the deaths racked up by season 8 over the course of 'All Out War.'

Walmart (Exclusive Cover Art and Digital Copy) (Photo: Lionsgate / Walmart) Unlike the standard edition featuring just a war-ready Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) on its cover, the Walmart exclusive edition features the expansive main cast of season 8, including fan-favorites Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Morgan (Lennie James), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Carol (Melissa McBride), and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Shiva. The Walmart edition also comes included with a digital copy, entitling buyers to redeem a digital version through services like Vudu or iTunes. Since The Walking Dead season 4, digital copies have come included in all editions — marking the first time a digital copy code has been reserved for a store exclusive. prevnext

Best Buy (Exclusive Lenticular Cover) (Photo: Lionsgate / Best Buy) The Best Buy version bares exclusive cover art pitting Alexandrian leader Rick Grimes versus de facto Savior leader Negan, who wields deadly barbwire-wrapped baseball bat Lucille. The lenticular cover — one that appears to change, depending on its vantage point — is the latest of Best Buy-exclusive 3D-imitating covers. The retailer released exclusive lenticulars for all seven seasons thus far, including ones featuring the 'Bicycle Girl' walker and the Governor's zombie head fish tank. prevnext

Target (Exclusive Steelbook) (Photo: Lionsgate / Target) Target will offer an exclusive limited-edition steelbook as it did for seasons 3—7, featuring all-new art depicting Rick versus Negan and a horde of walkers. The retailer first started offering steelbooks with season 3, only ditching the over-sized 'jumbo' steels last year with season 7. prevnext

Amazon UK (Exclusive Character Cards) (Photo: Lionsgate / Amazon) Internationally, Amazon.co.uk offers a version that comes with six exclusive character cards, each one representing a community: Alexandria, featuring Rick Grimes, Hilltop, featuring Maggie Rhee, Oceanside, featuring Tara (Alanna Masterson), the Kingdom, featuring King Ezekiel, the Sanctuary, featuring Negan, and the Junkyard, featuring Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh). prevnext

McFarlane Toys (Limited Edition) (TBA) McFarlane Toys is expected to release another limited edition as they have in past seasons, including a screwdriver walker head for season 2, a walker head fish tank for season 3, an embedded tree walker for season 4, a charred concrete walker for season 5, a shredded truck walker for season 6, and a spiky Winslow walker for season 7. prevnext

Standard Edition (Photo: Lionsgate) The standard edition, featuring season 8 key art, can be found wherever Blu-rays are sold, including the aforementioned retailers. prevnext