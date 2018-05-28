‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Will Give Enid a Bigger Role

Orphaned survivor Enid will have more to do come The Walking Dead season 9, reveals insider Johnny O'Dell through the official Walking Dead mailbag.

Asked if Enid will have an enhanced role in season 9, O'Dell answered, "You know what? Yes, Enid actually will have a bigger role in Season 9 after being mostly relegated to Oceanside and The Hilltop in Season 8."

Early on in season 8A, Enid provided emotional support for Aaron after his boyfriend, Eric, was killed in battle with the Saviors. She then accompanied Aaron on a trip to the reclusive Oceanside, who Aaron hoped to recruit to their side in the strife against Negan's forces.

The teen received a major moment in 8x08, 'How It's Gotta Be,' when she was forced to shoot and kill Oceanside leader Natania, who had ambushed an unsuspecting Aaron.

The pair of Alexandrians were then taken prisoner and nearly executed by new de facto Oceanside leader Cyndie, who ultimately decides to set Enid and Aaron free.

Enid was on her trip when Alexandria came under explosive attack by Negan and his army, who devastated Alexandria with bombs while boyfriend Carl was slowly succumbing to a fever brought on by a walker bite he sustained earlier that day.

She learned of Carl's death back at Hilltop, news that left her visibly distraught.

Carl's death left Enid angry and spiteful, going so far as to butt heads with Michonne when she suggested robbing newfound "benefactor" Georgie in 8x12, 'The Key.' During a heart-to-heart, Michonne later convinced Enid of the hopeful vision a dying Carl had for the future.

The doomed Carl penned a letter left behind for Enid that she was seen reading, but its exact contents were not revealed.

Season 9 could see Enid form a friendship with Cyndie, who was spotted alongside the Alexandria and Hilltop survivors in revealing set photos captured in an outing to downtown Atlanta — a stand-in for a dilapidated Washington, DC.

"I think Enid, I think she sees a lot of similarities between both of them," Enid actress Katelyn Nacon said of the interaction between the two on Talking Dead.

"They're both relatively around the same age and everything, but I think she sees a lot of potential in Cyndie. I think she sees that she can easily be a strong leader, and I think she just wants to pull that out and make sure she's doing the right thing, because she easily could."

Because of Enid's close relationship with Hilltop leader Maggie, it will be interesting to see what role she plays in the plan Maggie, Jesus and Daryl are cooking up for dealing with the just-captured Negan, who is now a prisoner of Alexandria.

The Walking Dead returns with season 9 this fall on AMC.