‘The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun on Maggie Moving on from Glenn

Glenn would want widowed wife Maggie (Lauren Cohan) to move on, actor Steven Yeun said Saturday during a panel with former co-star Alanna Masterson at Walker Stalker Con Atlanta.

"People have got to feel not alone in this world and if it's time for her to move forward, then it's time to move forward," Yeun said. "Good luck, because Glenn is pretty freaking cool and I don't know how you're going to beat that. But you can try [laughs]."

Maggie of the comic books eventually struck up a relationship with loyal right-hand man Dante, who has yet to appear in the show. Some have suspected former Savior Alden (Callan McAuliffe) could take that role, but a new romance for Maggie would be far off: while Cohan's exit is said to be open-ended, Maggie isn't likely to return until at least Season Ten.

In The Walking Dead Season Nine, Maggie has since given birth to the Glenn's son, Hershel, named in honor of his late grandfather (Scott Wilson).

The baby is the major driving force for Hilltop leader Maggie, who has wrestled with Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) decision to integrate the Saviors into the better and brighter future being mapped out by the coalition.

Inspired by the vengeful actions of Oceanside leader Cyndie (Sydney Park), Maggie has since declared her intentions to bring her reckoning to ousted Savior leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who is now jailed at Alexandria — something Maggie sees as an unfitting punishment for the murder of her husband.

"So we have baby Hershel, named after dad, and a big part of what Maggie is focusing on is creating a world that is safe for him. A world where he can see that this works, where we can work together," Cohan said on Talking Dead.

"A big part of her conflict this year is finding peace of mind with allowing Negan to live, and being a good leader, and a good mother, and how she's going to let those two desires co-exist, essentially."

Morgan has since revealed Maggie and Negan will have an "intense" confrontation before Cohan exits the series in episode 906, which could see Maggie ultimately determine Negan's fate.

"I think it's gonna be interesting," Cohan said at San Diego Comic-Con when asked if Maggie could find forgiveness for Glenn's murder.

"Because I think we all have ideas about what we would do in certain situations and who we want to be and the legacy we want to leave. And when it really, really, really, really comes down to it, what do you do?"

The Walking Dead premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.