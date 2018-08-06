‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Teasing New Marriage

The Walking Wed? A new marriage could be in store for The Walking Dead season 9.

Asked if Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) will be the last wedded couple on the show, Walking Dead insider Johnny O'Dell teased another marriage — and a possible wedding — could be on the way.

"Nope," O'Dell wrote in Skybound's weekly mailbag. "Definitely not the last marriage/wedding we'll see on the show."

That could mean matrimony for lovers Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), the series' prominent coupling.

New pairings to premiere this season involve loyal axe-swinging Kingdomer Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Nabila (Nadine Marissa), and Kingdom leader King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Alexandria transplant Carol (Melissa McBride), who were spotted snuggling up together in the season 9 trailer.

O'Dell warned not to count on a Richonne baby, but did say Rick's adopted daughter Judith will "actually be featured more this season than any previous seasons combined," adding, "who will be raising her after Rick? Michonne."

Lincoln confirmed his exit from The Walking Dead last weekend during San Diego Comic-Con but subsequent comments made by Lincoln and other stars suggest Rick will be gone but not necessarily dead.

In her heartfelt goodbye to her longtime co-star, Gurira said during Comic-Con Lincoln is "the best leading man on television."

"And I truly believe that he has made us all better. His leadership, his character, his discipline, his heart, his generosity, his kindness have really paved the path for all of us to understand how to carry on without him even though it's extremely painful to," Gurira said.

"As he said, the death of the relationships that happen when Rick exits are very real, but at the same time he has so equipped us to carry on, which is what a great leader does. So I couldn't be thankful enough for the time I've gotten to work with him and learn from him and understand him."

Rick previously appointed Michonne his successor in season 7 episode "Say Yes," where Rick told her, "If it's me who doesn't make it, you're gonna have to lead the others forward. Because you're the one who can."

"How do you know?" she asked.

"Because," Rick answered, "you led me here."

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its season 9 premiere Sunday, October 7.