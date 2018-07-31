‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Promise Season 9 Is the Best in Years

Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan say The Walking Dead is a different and improved show in its upcoming ninth season.

"It's a huge year of change for the show. It's the same story in the same world, but the vibe of the show is different," Reedus told MTV during San Diego Comic-Con.

Reedus said longtime writer-producer and new chief Angela Kang, who takes over duties from five-season showrunner Scott Gimple, is "killing it" in her promoted position and has revitalized the show.

"She's always been my favorite writer on the show, I've said it since she showed up. But I mean, it's a train that's being driven by women," Reedus explained of season 9.

"The stories have more depth, this All Out War thing is not happening anymore, it's internal. I've done scenes this season that I'm more proud of than I've done in five years. Our crew, I've seen [Morgan] do scenes that are completely different than the Negan you're used to, that are great, every single cast member has had different types of things to do, and I think they've been waiting to flip a switch and kind of twist their mojo in a different direction, and I think it's happening this year. Our crew is like super excited, and they're out there 18 hours a day in the hot sun, and they're super jazzed."

"It's a different show. You're gonna love this season," Reedus added, pointing out The Walking Dead has been refreshed with a western feel. "I know we come here every year and we say the show is better than it was last year, but it's true this time."

The Walking Dead was forced to navigate the loss of Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln, who exits the series as leading man before the season's midway point to spend more time with family in England. Acknowledging Lincoln's bow out as a "huge thing," Morgan noted "we feel that."

"That being said, I think where the show has gone, storytelling wise, is stronger than ever. Even Andy's like, 'This is the best season we've had since I shot the pilot,'" Morgan said. "That kind of feel. It just has a different feel, it's a new world."

"He's only leaving because he's got family that are — he's got two little kids in England, and Georgia is far away from England, and he's given the show this much time and he's dedicated blood, sweat and tears to this show. You can't be mad at him," said Reedus, Lincoln's real life best friend.

"You can't be mad at him. But the show has adapted and changed in ways that will work."

The re-imagined season 9 of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, October 7 on AMC.