The Walking Dead Universe Channel Launching on Twitch

The Walking Dead Universe will live-stream original TWD-oriented programming exclusively on Twitch with an all-new interactive channel, where fans of all three Walking Dead shows will find approximately 12 hours of new content each week. Announced by AMC Networks and Twitch on Thursday, the TWDUniverse channel hosts multiple interactive and live shows complementing episodes of The Walking Dead and spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Described as a first-of-its-kind live-streaming entertainment experience, TWDUniverse is a unique and interactive way for viewers to celebrate and engage with each other and all things from The Walking Dead Universe.

Twitch's TWDUniverse channel — available here — starts streaming Sunday, September 20, with a live-streamed show from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Followers can participate in a Watchalong during episode premieres and continue the conversation from 11 p.m. to midnight every Sunday night.

TWDUniverse channel is home to original content created exclusively for Twitch, including The Walking Dead Catch Up, Re-Watching Dead, Recapping Dead, as well as a second-screen experience, Live Watch Party, and an After Show to follow episodes of AMC's own Talking Dead. Programming and scheduling information continues below.

"As the storytelling and characters that span ’The Walking Dead’ Universe continue to grow, so do the innovative ways we reach and engage with fans – both old and new – across social media and popular new platforms like Twitch," said David Beck, executive vice president and head of programming strategy and business operations, AMC Networks. "Sunday nights on Twitch are audience-first and fan-centric, and we are thrilled at this opportunity to build something new for passionate fans of ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe, giving them a new community to celebrate the Universe, channel their enthusiasm and express their fandom."