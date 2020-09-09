The Walking Dead Fans Shocked The Series Is Ending, Debating Spinoffs

It's Official BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead will conclude in 2022 with an extended 24-episode 11th and final season. In 2023, Angela Kang will return to helm a fourth #TWD series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. Details: https://t.co/256kz1pAzn pic.twitter.com/GLbd3zG6UF — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 9, 2020 This is not a rumor or an inside source leak. It's official, folks. prevnext

Not Ready To Say Goodbye @TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC I'm not ready to say goodbye pic.twitter.com/3VSfSkADl1 — Corey Williams (@williamwest313) September 9, 2020 Some Walking Dead fans really wanted the zompocalypse to last forever...

It's A Joke, Right? Please tell me your Internet connection is slow and this is a very late April Fool's Joke! pic.twitter.com/ojzBVsGKZv — Hygor Bohm Hubner (@HygorBH) September 9, 2020 No my friends, it sadly is NOT a joke.

F**K 2020! Well as if 2020 couldn't punch me anymore then it already has! pic.twitter.com/qSctYyoTmm — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) September 9, 2020 The year 2020 seems intent on taking everything we love...

There's Only Two Years Left... two more years left pic.twitter.com/YGcfNllKg1 — Bo Young (@BoYoungGeo) September 9, 2020 The countdown is real...

PAINNNNNNNNNNN Good use of this pic.twitter.com/gNBcdrJv3S — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) September 9, 2020 This pretty much sums up how fans are feeling right now.

Just End It All Spin off??? Oh god let it end. I still love this show, but give it a good ending and be done with it. Already have rick movies and two other shows, I'm tired of this storyline continuing. Give my peeps a proper ending 😤 pic.twitter.com/aOwmekrpPP — tired (@ImDyingEgypt) September 9, 2020 There's a growing call within the fandom for AMC to end the entire Walking Dead universe along with the main series. As if the network would just let that entire cash-cow out to pasture...

There's So Much More... I disagree. There's so much more the show can do. Creativity is endless. — Avikar Andhee (@AvikarAndhee) September 9, 2020 Meanwhile, other fans only see a wide-open world of possibility, once The Walking Dead is fully done with its comic book obligations.

What About Rick? People want the movies — Whitley (@ShamelessWhit) September 9, 2020 i disagree but i'm a Rick fan so that explains that. — Whitley (@ShamelessWhit) September 9, 2020 With The Walking Dead ending, fans are already taking sides in the debate over whether or not the Rick Grimes movies are still relevant. Where do YOU stand?