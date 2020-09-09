The Walking Dead Fans Shocked The Series Is Ending, Debating Spinoffs

By Kofi Outlaw

AMC has just announced that The Walking Dead is officially ending with season 11. Needless to say, Walking Dead fans across the globe are now reacting to the shocking revelation that the end of the series is coming. As you can see below, fans are all in their feels right now about The Walking Dead journey coming to an end - even as they try to hold onto silver linings like the announced Daryl and Carol spinoff series, the new Walking Dead anthology series that's in the works, and the upcoming Rick Grimes movie.

As for the end of the main The Walking Dead series that started it all? Here's what fans are saying:

It's Official

This is not a rumor or an inside source leak. It's official, folks. 

Not Ready To Say Goodbye

Some Walking Dead fans really wanted the zompocalypse to last forever... 

It's A Joke, Right?

No my friends, it sadly is NOT a joke. 

F**K 2020!

The year 2020 seems intent on taking everything we love... 

There's Only Two Years Left...

The countdown is real... 

PAINNNNNNNNNNN

This pretty much sums up how fans are feeling right now. 

Just End It All

There's a growing call within the fandom for AMC to end the entire Walking Dead universe along with the main series. As if the network would just let that entire cash-cow out to pasture... 

There's So Much More...

Meanwhile, other fans only see a wide-open world of possibility, once The Walking Dead is fully done with its comic book obligations. 

What About Rick?

With The Walking Dead ending, fans are already taking sides in the debate over whether or not the Rick Grimes movies are still relevant. Where do YOU stand? 

What A Run...

"End of a f**king era," indeed. 

The Walking Dead returns to end its Whisperer War arc on October 4th. 10 more episodes of Season 10 will be produced beginning in October to air in early 2021. Season 11 will go into production in early 2021. Fear the Walking Dead will begin airing its sixth season on October 11. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will follow The Walking Dead Season 10 finale on October and new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead with its first season. A TWD movie starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes is still in development at Universal and Skybound.

