‘The Walking Dead’ Star Katelyn Nacon Wants to be Batgirl

Katelyn Nacon may be best known for her role as Enid on The Walking Dead, but the actress has her sights set on a DC Comics favorite: Batgirl.

A fan asked Nacon on Twitter what kind of superhero she would like to play, prompting her to reveal that she would like to be part of the Batman family.

Interestingly this isn't the first time Nacon has expressed her love for the character. Last fall, Nacon revealed in an interview with ScreenRant that she had great love for Deadpool, Wally West's version of The Flash, and Batgirl, but at that time she professed that the character she wanted to play the most was the Teen Titan, Raven.

"I know oh my gosh, no, Raven, that's who I always wanted to play," Nacon said then. "It was Raven and I missed my chance [to play her in the Titans TV series]."

However, Nacon might still have a shot at Batgirl. Last month it was reported that Warner Bros. had hired Christina Hodson to write the standalone Batgirl movie after Joss Whedon left the project in February. With the film back in development with Hodson's pen, it will be a bit of time before we get to casting and eventual filming giving Nacon the opportunity for Batgirl that she missed with Raven.

Of course, Nacon isn't the only actress who might be interested in bringing Batgirl to life in the big screen. Madeline Brewer, best known as Janine in The Handmaid's Tale, said on Twitter shortly after Whedon's departure from the project that she would like to take on the role. Former child star Lindsay Lohan has also been vocal about her desire to play the character, so it looks like when things finally get going for the Batgirl movie, there will be a lot of competition for the role.

For now, though, Nacon may have her hands full playing Enid. Insider Johnny O'Dell revealed through the official Walking Dead mailbag that Nacon's Enid will have a larger role in season nine of The Walking Dead.

"You know what? Yes, Enid actually will have a bigger role in Season 9 after being mostly relegated to Oceanside and The Hilltop in Season 8," O'Dell said.

The Walking Dead returns with season 9 this fall on AMC.