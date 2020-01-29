Amazon's Hunters Super Bowl 2020 Commercial Released

Amazon is giving its new show Hunters a major promotional push during the 2020 Super Bowl, and now the Hunters Super Bowl commercial is now available online. This new Hunters trailer similarly lays out the premise of the show, which explores a true-life story of American Nazi-hunters working in 1970s New York City. However, this being a Super Bowl trailer, we also get a whole lot more action and style from this latest look at Hunters, and it seems like enough to make the sale with the big, mainstream audience Amazon hopes to cultivate here. Take a look at the Hunters Super Bowl trailer above, and get more information on the show, below:

Synopsis: Hunters follows "a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they're known, have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

The time is right for Hunters to make its move. There's been a noted return of nationalist / fascist ideals in the last few years, on a global scale. In fact, a lot of people are shocked and/or perplexed that in 2020 so many major world cultures are still having to deal with the sort of ideals that defined the Nazi Party in WWII. That socio-political discourse has grown to involve rumination where elements of fascism have always been hiding and/or buried within modern American society - and now Hunters is coming along with a perfect pop-culture metaphor for that very topic.

The cast of Hunters includes Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

Created by David Weil, “Hunters” is produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment. Weil and Nikki Toscano serve as executive producers and showrunners, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (“American Horror Story”) directed the pilot.

Amazon is quickly ramping up its original content offerings to compete in the 2020 "Streaming Wars" with the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, etc. In addition to the highly-anticipated Hunters, Amazon has already put together a second season of breakthrough hit The Boys comic book adaptation. Another comic adaptation called Invincible (by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman) is also on the 2020 slate.

Hunters will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 21st.

