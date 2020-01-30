Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in February
February is just around the corner, which means that all of the streaming services you subscribe to are about to get a bunch of new movies and TV shows added to their extensive rosters. On the first day of each month, when new streaming contracts go into effect, all of the various services see loads of new titles appear for users to enjoy. The same is true of February, as the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and others will upgrade their streaming rosters on February 1st, as well as throughout the rest of the month. This week, Amazon unveiled the full list of every movie and TV show on its way to the service.
The list is highlighted by the newest Amazon original series, Hunters, which debuts on February 21st. Hunters is executive produced by Jordan Peele and stars Al Pacino as the leader of an organization that hunts down Nazis living in America.
You can check out the full list of Amazon Prime new arrivals below!
Feb. 1
Beat the Devil
Bridget Jones's Diary
Buffalo '66
Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Crashing Through Danger
Dick Tracy
Earth Girls Are Easy
Emergency Landing
Father Steps Out
Ghost
Guess What We Learned In School Today?
High Voltage
Judgement Day
Little Tough Guy
Lord of War
Magic Mike
National Lampoon's Dirty Movie
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2
North of the Border
People Are Funny
Posledniy Bogatyr
Precious
Southie
Taken Heart
The Big Lift
The Fabulous Dorseys
The Last Stand
The Little Princess
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
The Spy Next Door
Touched with Fire
Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2
Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
Feb. 2
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
Feb. 3
The Cabin in the Woods
Feb. 4
Jallikattu
Feb. 5
Warrior
Feb. 6
Disaster Movie
Feb. 7
All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles
Clifford: Season 1B
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine's Day Special
Pete the Cat Valentine's Day Special
Honey Boy
Feb. 9
Alive
Feb. 12
The Farewell
Feb. 15
American Ultra
Danger Close
Feb. 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Feb. 18
Super 8
Feb. 21
Hunters
Feb. 25
Run the Race
Grantchester: Season 4
