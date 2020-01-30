HBO Show About Dog Grooming With IT, Pokemon, and Jurassic Park Has People Freaked Out

People do a lot of strange things to their pets, but there are some that go above and beyond. Then, there are individuals that cut Pennywise from IT into their animal companions’ fur. If you’ve never seen Well Groomed on HBO, then you are missing some of the strangest dog content on television right now. As a documentary about the bizarre world of dog grooming and the competitions that arise around the hobby, it is fascinating. People dye and sculpt their dog’s luscious fur into weird shapes, cartoons, and basically anything they can think of in an effort to take home the top prize. This entire thing reads as pretty wild and that’s before you even get to the truly “inspired” displays that the Internet has taken notice of. To be quite honest, it would be really difficult not to.

Check out HBO’s synopsis down below:

(Photo: HBO)

Well Groomed is a documentary that explores the exuberant world of competitive dog grooming and follows the lives of dog owners who are challenging the definition of art.

Just watched Well Groomed on @HBO and I'm horrified. I just keep screaming "Why are white people so crazy!?" pic.twitter.com/zG5HWkumCk — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesbloggity) December 28, 2019

The film offers a rare look into the lives of dog owners who are dedicated to transforming their poodles into living sculptures. It delves deep into an all-consuming subculture of America where the motivation to win drives them into devoting their lives to the competition.

The documentary follows a group of determined dog groomers who are driven to succeed while facing a series of challenges in each of their personal and professional lives over the course of a year. It will also offer a peek into their limited-time outside the ring, where they groom other people’s dogs, care for own pets and test out new designs on their show dogs.

Well Groomed is from Cattle Rat Productions in association with Spacestation; directed and written by Rebecca Stern; produced by Rebecca Stern, Justin Levy and Matthew C. Mills, executive produced by Chris Vivion, Annie Roney, Sue Turley; co-executive produced by Meryl Goldsmith; cinematography, Alexander W. Lewis; edited by Katharina Stroh; original music by Dan Deacon. For HBO, executive producers, Bill Simmons and Peter Nelson.