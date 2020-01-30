Riverdale: Katy Keene Arrives in "Men of Honor" Preview

For years, Riverdale has become a bonafide phenomenon on The CW, giving generations of viewers a whole new appreciation for the Archie Comics world. Next week, that is set to expand in a pretty epic way, with the debut of the show's spinoff, Katy Keene. Before the series officially premieres, the network is giving fans a chance to get properly acquainted with Katy Keene (Lucy Hale). On Wednesday, The CW released a preview for "Chapter Sixty-Nine: Men of Honor". You can check it out above!

The episode will feature a meeting between Hale's character and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), years before the events of Katy Keene actually take place.

"Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy's world—New York City—and established Katy in the Riverdale universe," Aguirre-Sacasa and fellow executive producer Michael Grassi, said in a statement. "For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn't be more excited that it's old friends Veronica and Katy—Cami and Lucy—having fun and heart-to-hearts!"

Oh, and the promo hints at quite a lot of fighting between the show's male ensemble of characters, including Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Bret Weston Wallis (Sean Depner) settling their differences in a literal duel. But at the moment, that feels like small potatoes.

You can check out the synopsis for "Men of Honor" below!

"LUCY HALE GUEST STARS AS KATY KEENE — Archie (KJ Apa) grows concerned for Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) after someone from his past arrives in Riverdale. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice’s (Mädchen Amick) investigation into incidents at Stonewall Prep leads them on a collision course with their number one suspect. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) challenges Bret (guest star Sean Depner) to a duel to settle their grievances, while Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) seek revenge against Nick St. Clair (guest star Graham Phillips), who has shown up unexpectedly in Riverdale. Finally, a trip to New York City gives Veronica (Camila Mendes) an opportunity to catch up with her old friend Katy Keene (guest star Lucy Hale). Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich also star. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Men of Honor" will air on February 5th.

