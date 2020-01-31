Saturday Night Live Star Could Be Exiting the Show With New Apple TV+ Series

As with most things in life, stints on Saturday Night Live are never infinite and more often than not, castmates leave to pursue other opportunities in Hollywood. That could soon be the case with SNL's Cecily Strong, new lead for an upcoming show on Apple's new streaming service. Friday morning, Variety broke the news Strong would appearing in the musical comedy from Despicable Me writer Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio.

In the show — which is still apparently without a name — a fractured couple go on a backpacking trip to find themselves stumble upon a town called Schmigadoon, a magical town where people "act as if they're in a studio musical from the 1940s." They're then stuck in town until they managed to find true love. The show has yet to announce any costars, though Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels — along with Broadway Video partner Andrew Singer — will executive produce.

Strong has been a Saturday Night Live mainstay since 2012, when she joined the cast as a featured player. The comedian was bumped up to repertory status in her sophomore outing and eventually become Weekend Update co-anchor with Seth Meyers, until he was replaced by Colin Jost. Jost and Strong served as anchors for the segment until Michael Che took Strong's spot during Season 40 after the comedian requested to focus on more sketch work.

It should be noted there's also a possibility Strong remains on the Saturday Night Live cast while producing the new Apple show. Fellow castmate Aidy Bryant has been starring in Hulu's Shrill while both Kate McKinnon and Beck Bennett remain repertory players while starring in several Hollywood productions. McKinnon appeared in both Yesterday and Bombshell in 2019 while Bennet is set to play a big role in the much-anticipated Bill & Ted Face the Music threequel later this year.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central on Saturdays.

