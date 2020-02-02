Peppa Pig Voice Actress Quits After 13 Years

Harley Bird, the voice actress behind Peppa Pig is stepping away from the popular children's series after 13 years. The announcement came on Friday from Entertainment One, the Canadian-based production company responsible for the series who noted that Bird, who is 18, was stepping away from the series. A new voice actor, nine-year-old Amelie Bea Smith, will replace Bird as the beloved Peppa in new episodes of the series beginning in February with the Valentine's Day episode.

"Becoming the voice of Peppa Pig at the age of 5 was the start of an incredible journey and I'll never forget my time on the show," Bird said in a statement (via PEOPLE). "The people that work on Peppa Pig have become like a family to me and they've given me some unforgettable memories. I ... am looking forward to starting the next chapter in my life."

Bird first joined Peppa Pig as the voice of the titular character in 2007 and contributed to her voice to 185 episodes of the series. Bird is the third English-speaking voice actor to voice Peppa. Lily Snowden-Fine originated the voice in 2004 and remained for one season. Cecily Bloom filled the role between 2006 and 2007 for the show's second season with Bird coming on board in Season 3. Bird won a BAFTA Award in 2011 for best children's performer for her work on the series, something that Peppa Pig co-creators Neville Astley and Mark Baker acknowledged in their statement.

"We're delighted to welcome Amelie to the Peppa Pig voice cast and [we're] confident that she will continue the strong legacy of the previous Peppa voice actors," Astley and Barker said. "As our longest standing Peppa, Harley's award-winning contribution to the show over the past 13 years has been tremendous, making her a key part of the success of Peppa Pig."

Peppa Pig is a British preschool animated series that is directed and produced by Astley Baker Davies in association with Entertainment One, Nick Jr., Channel 5 and Hasbro's Allspark Animation. The series is broadcast in over 40 languages and is available in more than 180 territories worldwide. In December, Hasbro closed a deal acquiring Entertainment one for $3.8 million, giving Hasbro ownership rights to Peppa Pig as well as other popular Entertainment One brands including PJ Masks, and Ricky Zoom.

At the time of the acquisition announcement Hasbro chairman and chief executive Brian Goldners said in the official statement, "The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro’s portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling, which will now include Hasbro’s IP.”

(Photo: David M. Benett / Getty Images, Nick Jr)

