SNL Spoofs Frozen With NSFW Musical Numbers

It took all but a few seconds for Saturday Night Live to reference to a pop culture-adjacent property this week, using the first sketch slot on the schedule to spoof Disney-Pixar's Frozen franchise. The first song featured Kate McKinnon as Elsa coming out to her sister Anna, played by Cecily Strong. Houston Texans defensive end and SNL first-timer JJ Watt soon arrived on the scene as Kristoff.

The next chunk of the skit then poked fun at Disney's lack of diversity in the film, with the cast of characters poking and prodding Kenan Thompson's character on why he'd be located in rural Norway. The skit then ends with Mikey Day's Olaf showing up on the scene with a NSFW carrot placement — certainly something Disney probably isn't too thrilled with.

Since its arrival in 2013, the Frozen franchise has become one of the highest-earners for Walt Disney Studios. Between the two movies, the franchise has grossed $2.69 billion worldwide. Of course, that total is just the receipts from the box office and not counting a penny of the massive merchandising and apparel opportunities that movies have since opened up.

Frozen 2 is due out digitally February 11th before a physical release on February 25th. The full list of home media special features can be found below.

Sing-Along Version of the Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie.

Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include Oscar®-nominated "Into The Unknown," "All Is Found," "Some Things Never Change," "When I Am Older," "Lost in the Woods,"; "Show Yourself," and "The Next Right Thing"

Outtakes – Laugh along with the cast of Frozen 2 as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth.

Deleted Scenes – Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut. Intro - Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck offer a glimpse into their filmmaking process with scenes that didn't make the final cut. Prologue - A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr. Secret Room - A secret room reveals even more of Anna and Elsa's past, including a shocking revelation about their mother. Elsa's Dream - Anna's playful glimpse into Elsa's dream takes a dark turn. Hard Nokks - Kristoff reveals his true feelings about life in Arendelle when the Nokk won't take no for an answer. A Place of Our Own - Elsa uses her magic to relieve Anna's lingering doubts about their parents' faith in her.

Deleted Songs – When it comes to Frozen 2, there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film. Intro - Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revel in the chance to share a few songs that didn't make it into the final film. "Home" - Anna savors every moment as she wanders through this kingdom she calls home. "I Wanna Get This Right" - Kristoff wants everything to be perfect before he proposes, leaving Anna to wonder, "Will it ever be just right?"

The Spirits of Frozen 2 – Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of Frozen 2.

Did You Know??? – Olaf asks us the question "Did You Know" as we discover Frozen 2 fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film.

Scoring a Sequel – Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for Frozen 2.

Gale Tests - They say you can't see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful wind spirit, Gale. Gale Test - A young girl and boy play tag in this fully animated effort to "give personality to something that's invisible." Hand-Drawn Gale Test - A hand-drawn test to bring the precocious wind spirit to life.

Multi-Language Reel "Into the Unknown" in 29 Languages - Hear Elsa's soaring call to adventure in 29 different languages

Music Videos - Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from Frozen 2. Into the Unkown" (Panic! at the Disco version) - Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie stars in their version of "Into The Unknown" from Frozen 2. "Lost in the Woods" (Weezer version) - Weezer puts their spin on Kristoff's epic ballad, "Lost In the Woods."



