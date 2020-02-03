Jeep Super Bowl Commercial With Bill Murray for Groundhog Day Has Internet Raving

By Jamie Lovett

Last night was Super Bowl LIV, and as usual, it came with a host of noteworthy Super Bowl commercials. Each year, brands try to outdo one another for standout advertisements. Jeep may have won the day this year.

The company enlisted Bill Murray to reprise his role as Phil Connors from the beloved 1993 comedy film Groundhog Day (which happened to be the day this Super Bowl was played this year). As in the movie, Connors is forced to relive the same day over and over again, but this time it's a lot more fun because of his Jeep vehicle.

Fans went wild for the new ad and letting their voices be heard on social media. Here we've rounded up some of their reactions to the Super Bowl ad from Twitter. Keep reading to see what fans have to say.

What did you think of Bill Murray's Groundhog Day Jeep Super Bowl ad? Let us know in the comments section.

