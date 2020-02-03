Supernatural Showrunner Hints at Sam and Eileen's Endgame

Season fifteen of Supernatural has been a big one for former ghost Eileen Leahy (Shoshannah Stern), who found her way out of Hell and joined up with the Winchesters. Resurrected from the dead earlier in the season, Eileen has been a companion to Sam (Jared Padalecki) ever since -- and with the series set to end, fans are wondering whether it might lead to a happily-ever-after of some kind for the pair. During a recent interview, showrunner Andrew Dabb said that there was definitely a future for the pair -- but it might not be exactly what the fans think or hope.

Further, he said, the relationship will not be either of two popular fan theories. Eileen and Sam are unlikely to have a traditional "rom-com" ending, and equally unlikely to end up riding around in the Impala together with Dean.

"I think the Sam/Eileen relationship will evolve, but this isn't a case where Eileen's going to end up in the back of the Impala, riding around with the guys," showrunner Andrew Dabb told TVLine. "She's an independent person, Sam's an independent person….So I think you're going to see them reach kind of a status quo that makes both of them happy, but maybe not get a rom-com ending, if that makes sense."

The final season of Supernatural has, maybe unsurprisingly, been one marked by death and returns. With an all-powerful and all-seeing antagonist, it is difficult to overstate just how weird things have been getting for the Winchesters from time to time.

This all comes against the backdrop of Jack having been shunted off to The Empty -- and he won't be returning right away. Dabb was not clear on who would be lost, but he did say that Adam (the boys' half-brother) would return, along with God's sister Amara and Eileen, a hunter who had died.

"They’re realizing, 'Well, we’re the Winchesters, but were we really doing this Chuck’s way?'" Dabb said recently. "Part of reclaiming that agency is a big part of the season for them." Plus, the brothers are "going to start to lose people who, in past seasons, we would’ve never lost — and lose them in a very real way. Our guys are going to realize there’s a certain finality, and some of the things they’ve relied on to get through the day — people, talents, things like that — they are no longer going to be able to roll out. And that’s going to throw them for a loop."

Supernatural airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

