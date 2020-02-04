Set Photos Offer First Look at Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley in Saved By the Bell Reboot

'90s nostalgia has hit a bit of a fever pitch in recent years, with beloved movies and TV shows being reimagined for a new generation. The latest property to join in on the trend is Saved by the Bell, which is set to get a revival as part of NBCUniversal's upcoming Peacock streaming service. Thanks to a series of set photos from TMZ, fans can get the earliest look at the return of two of the series' legacy characters - AC Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley). The photos show the pair, who will be playing parents in the series, are seen filming something on a high school football field.

The Saved by the Bell revival will see Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) now acting as the Governor of California. After getting into hot water for closing too many low-income schools, Morris introduces a proposal that sends the students from those closed schools to the highest-performing institutions in the state, including Bayside High. These new students will give the privileged kids at Bayside a little bit of the reality that they've been missing.

Berkley, Lopez, and Gosselaar will be joined by John Michael Higgins as Bayside's Principal Toddman, and Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli as a new generation of kids. Great News creator Tracey Wigfield will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the Saved by the Bell reboot, following her new overall deal with NBCUniversal. She will be joined by original series creator Peter Engel and Franco Bario (Great News). Lopez and Berkley are also set to produce.

“I’m okay, I mean me personally, with never seeing a reboot ever again,” Gosselaar previously told THR’s Award Chatter podcast. “I like original content. I really appreciate what Cobra Kai has done. I appreciate what Roseanne has done… what Fuller House has done, it’s great. 90210 now is, I heard, for Fox. But I’m okay with never seeing a reboot ever again... If it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product, then yeah. I’m open to hearing anything.”

