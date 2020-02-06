Survey: Half of U.S. Customers Say Disney+ Is "As Good As" Netflix

While there are still plenty of major differences between Netflix and Disney+, the two are going to be constantly compared as the foremost leaders in the battle for streaming supremacy. Netflix has long been the standard for this part of the industry, and nothing is coming close to its crown any time soon, but attracting 28.6 million subscribers in under three months while only available in five countries is a massive accomplishment. Disney+ has firmly asserted itself as next in line, and a lot of users are enjoying it just as much as the service it's chasing.

Disney+ has an extensive catalogue of popular films that users of all ages can enjoy, as well as a growing roster of originals. Between a great lineup and an easy-to-use interface, the service is already becoming a fan-favorite. In a new survey from consumer-research firm Piplsay (via Variety), half of all participants said that Disney+ is "as good as" Netflix.

Those taking the survey were asked "How does Disney+ compare to Netflix?" 49% of users said that Disney+ was just as good as its competitor, while 28% said that Netflix was superior and 23% voted Disney+ as the better service.

As compared to the other major streaming services on the market, 37% said that Disney+ was better than both Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Another 42% said that Disney+ was only as good as Hulu and 40% claimed the service is as good as Amazon Prime.

63, 833 adults over the age of 18 participated in Piplsay's survey, with 37% of them claiming they have subscribed to Disney+. 36% of those folks said also that they cancelled another streaming service when they signed up for Disney's.

39% of Disney+ subscribers surveyed said that they watch animated movies on the service, while 34% said they watch TV and 27% said live-action movies.

How do you think Disney+ compares to Netflix? Do you have a preference between the two? Let us know in the comments!

