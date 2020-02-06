Riverdale Ides of March Preview Released

In Wednesday night's Riverdale, "Men of Honor", Veronica (Camila Mendes) was dealt some world-changing developments. While her trip to New York for a college interview was fruitful for her educational future as well as allowed her to reconnect with an old friend, Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), she also got some heavy news about her father. Now, in a new preview for next week's "Chapter Seventy: The Ides of March" Veronica isn't processing things well at all and may well be in a downward spiral.

In the preview, which you can check out below, Veronica is seen acting out in a way that is a little unexpected for her these days, with partying and drinking, all leading up to a breakdown with Archie (KJ Apa). While Veronica is coming apart, her friends will also be dealing with some serious issues as well. The official synopsis for the episode sees Archie reaching out to Hiram for advice while Jughead continues to have issues at Stonewall Prep.

A LOOK INTO THE FUTURE — Worried about what the future may hold for him after high school, Archie (KJ Apa) seeks advice from an unlikely source -- Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) begins to spiral after learning some devastating news about someone close to her. Finally, accusations made against Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leaves his future at Stonewall Prep hanging in the balance. Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon & Evan Kyle (#413.) Original airdate 2/12/2020.

With all of these personal dramas playing out, the series seems to be working its way to the ominous flash forwards that have been sprinkled throughout the season that tease an early demise for Jughead. Those flash forwards -- and what the add up to -- is all part of the core mystery for Riverdale this season.

"Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said last summer. "We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Ides of March" airs February 12.

