Riverdale Recap With Spoilers: Katy Keene and Veronica Take New York in "Men of Honor"

Riverdale continues this week with the Core Four each dealing with their own issues. For Betty, that is the fallout of the quiz show debacle. For Jughead, it's his duel with Brett. For Archie, it's family drama, and for Veronica, it's a trip to New York that includes a meet up with her old friend Katy Keene. Of course, there's a lot going on this season on The CW series and this week is no exception so read on to find out how each of these scenarios played out.

Spoilers for Riverdale's "Chapter Sixty-Nine: Men of Honor" below.

We open with Brett formally accepting Jughead's duel. It will include an all-out brawl and fencing, and an intellectual match in the event of a tie. Jughead chooses Donna as his second for support. At Andrews Construction, a man named Ted Bishop shows up at the office to let Archie's uncle know that a friend of theirs from the service died from cancer. Archie invites Ted to have dinner with them. At the Lodges, Veronica tells her parents she's going to New York to interview at Barnard. Turns out her parents are going to New York as well.

At school. Toni observes Fangs getting a large sum of money from Kevin and Fangs tells Toni he has a side hustle. Toni suggests she may want in on it. Alice meets with Mr. Honey and Betty is suspended for a week, no longer editor of the school paper, she can't go to prom and Brett is filing a restraining order against her. Before leaving, she takes down her Mr. Chipping murder board and she and Alice will investigate themselves.

At Archie's, Ted tells war stories that reveal Frank is a hero. Archie invites Ted to stay. At home, Betty fills Alice in on the case and Alice asks if Mr. Chipping had a wife. Archie goes to school, Frank gets a sudden and weird phone call from someone named Sara revealing that another of their fellow service members is dead and it's revealed that Ted is the killer when he attacks Frank. Archie returns in time to stop it but Ted flees.

Frank reveals to Archie that after his service, Ted recruited Frank to work with him as a mercenary. Ted may be trying to tie up loose ends. At Betty's Mrs. Chipping comes to speak with Alice and Betty. She doesn't believe her husband was a predator and reveals that her husband regretted his Baxter Brothers contract. She doens't know why he killed himself, though she did bring a box of his personal effects.

Frank and Archie go to see FP. They plan to lure Ted out at the gym. At Stonewall, Brett and Jughead fence, but Brett wins. In New York, Veronica runs into Katy Keene and the two dart off to start shopping. Once done, they head off to Molly's Crisis. Back in Riverdale, Ted comes to the gym. FP and his forces swarm and take Ted, but he threatens that everyone is now fair game. Ted tries to sell out Frank, but FP plays dumb.

At the Maple Club, Nick St. Clair shows up. He wants to throw a party to celebrate his acceptance to Harvard. Unfortunately, Toni doens't know about his assault on Cheryl. When she sees him, she freaks out. At Pop's, Moose speaks with Alice and Betty and reveals that Chipping gave him the Army pamphlets and that Chipping recruited him to the school in the first place. He also reveals that Bret had a video of Moose having sex with a classmate. He may have more tapes. Betty and Alice goes to search and are confronted by Brett. In New York, Katy tells Veronica that her mom's very sick while they catch up.

Frank decides to leave Riverdale. Cheryl tells Toni what Nick did to her. Toni opens up about her own similar experience. At Stonewall, the fist fight duel begins. Jughead easily knocks out Brett and now they have to move on to a chess match. Jughead goes to his room and finds a dead snake pinned to the wall. At the jail, Ted escapes and goes after Archie at school but Frank shows up and takes him down in the nick of time.

The chess duel begins. Alice and Betty search for the tape stash. Betty finds the tapes, but there is a silent alarm and are found. Betty outs Brett for his illegal filming of sex, but Brett says the tapes are the secret society confessions. Jughead deliberately loses the chess match because he doesn't want to be like Brett.

Hermione tells Veronica that Hiram is very sick with a neuromuscular disease. Nick wakes up confused at the Five Seasons where Fangs and Kevin made a tickling video with him. Toni now has blackmail. Archie discovers that Frank has run again. Veronica patches up with her family. Betty reveals to Jughead that she has a tape of Donna that reveals Donna is lying about the situation with Chipping and may be the real evil mastermind.

