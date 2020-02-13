HBO Renews Avenue 5 For Season 2

In the midst of the show's first season on the premium cable network, HBO has announced that their new comedy series Avenue 5 has been renewed for a second season. Created and executive producer by Veep's Armando Iannucci, the series is set forty years in the future where traveling across the solar system is both routine and filled with all the problems of a major cruise and a major space shuttle. The series marks Golden Globe winner Hugh Laurie's new television series, starring alongside Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, and Ethan Phillips.

“We’ve loved every minute of Avenue 5’s inaugural voyage,” my Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said in a statement. “Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for our hapless heroes in season two.”

“It was so great to be back again with HBO for the first season of AVENUE 5, so I’m doubly thrilled that HBO have now seen fit to put Captain Ryan Clark and his passengers and crew through even more physical and emotional hell next year too,” Iannucci added. “Nobody provides angst-ridden laughs better than Hugh Laurie, and we’re looking forward to seeing what further impossible situations and existential crises we can plunge him, Josh Gad and the rest of our fantastic cast into next. To the end of season one and beyond (into season two)!”

“It’s thrilling to discover that space isn’t finite after all,” Laurie said. “I’m very excited to be continuing on this journey with Armando and HBO, and also an amazing group of actors and writers who make me laugh every day. Here’s to the future!”

Laurie (Golden Globe winner for House M.D.) stars as Avenue 5 Captain Ryan Clark; Josh Gad (Frozen 2) as billionaire Herman Judd, the mercurial face and name behind Avenue 5; Zach Woods (HBO’s Silicon Valley) as head of customer relations Matt Spencer; Rebecca Front (BAFTA winner for The Thick of It) as strong willed passenger Karen Kelly; Suzy Nakamura (Dr. Ken) as Iris Kimura, Judd’s right hand woman; Lenora Crichlow (Being Human) as engineer Billie McEvoy; Nikki Amuka-Bird (CINEMAX’s Quarry) as Rav Mulcair, head of Judd Mission Control; and Ethan Phillips (Inside Llewyn Davis) as Spike Martin, a space enthusiast and former astronaut.

Avenue 5 airs Sundays at 10 PM ET on HBO with five episodes remaining in its first season.

