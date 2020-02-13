Katy Keene: "Song for a Winter's Night" Photos Released

Katy Keene absolutely charmed audiences when its series premiere debuted on The CW last week, and it looks like the fun isn't going to stop from there. The Riverdale spinoff series follows Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Pepper Smith (Julia Chan), and Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), as they attempt to chase their dreams and love lives in New York City. Thanks to a new batch of photos, we have a look at where the story is expected to go next. The CW has released a batch of photos for "Song for a Winter's Night", the fifth episode of the show's debut season.

“I think a lot of people took our first two shows for granted – because Archie/Riverdale and Sabrina are our top properties. But Katy Keene is different. I liken it to our Iron Man moment,” Archie CEO Jon Goldwater said in a recent interview. “When Marvel announced plans for an Iron Man movie, a lot of people scoffed. They felt like their best characters – Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four – were already spoken for. But then they changed the game, and they reinvigorated the brand at the same time. We see a lot of parallels there with Katy Keene, who, look, we love – she’s an icon. But she’s also a deeper cut than Archie, Sabrina or even Josie. We see this as a really pivotal moment for the company and for our media properties.”

