The 100 Prequel Casts Riverdale and Carnival Row Stars

The prequel series to The CW's post-apocalyptic series The 100 has cast its first three actors. According to Deadline, Carnival Row's Iola Evans, Riverdale's Adain Bradley, and Why Women Kills Leo Howard have been cast in the backdoor pilot for the still-untitled prequel. That backdoor pilot will air sometime during The 100's upcoming seventh and final season, though no other details are available about when in the season that episode will air.

The new series is set to take place 97 years before the beginning of The 100, which began with a group of 100 young people being sent down to Earth as a punishment for crimes committed on the space station where everyone lived. It was believed that the planet might once again be inhabitable following an event that wiped out the majority of civilization. The prequel will show the original apocalypse that sent the human race fleeing earth for space. The series will follow a band of survivors on the ground as they learn how to deal with the dangerous new status quo while also fighting to create a new and better society.

Evans is set to play Callie. Described as "whip-smart and passionate with a rebellious streak to boot, Callie has spent years ignoring expectations in order to fight for the causes in which she believes. But when the apocalypse devastates the world she had been working so hard to save, Callie must find a new purpose, and future, for all that remains of humanity."

Bradley is set to play Reese. He is described as "hard-working and headstrong, Reese has spent a lifetime in fierce competition with his beloved sister, Callie. But when the opportunity to finally prove his worth comes with an incredible cost, Reese must figure out what lines he is willing to cross to finally come out on top."

Howard will play "rebellious and passionate musician" August who is a member of a radical environmental group dedicated to saving the planet by any means necessary. After the apocalypse, he must figure out how to go on when everything he had been fighting for is gone.

If the pilot is picked up by The CW, Evans and Bradley have series-regular options.

News of The 100 prequel series was first announced last fall. Creator Jason Rothenberg is set to write and executive produce the new series while Leslie Morganstein and Gina Girolamo will also executive produce.

