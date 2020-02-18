Ben Affleck Reacts To Cursing On Live TV

Former Batman Ben Affleck made headlines earlier today after he appeared on ESPN's morning shows Get Up! and First Take and delivered an uppercut to the network's censors. Speaking about New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady, a personal friend of the actor and currently at the center of the news himself thanks to his pending Free Agent status, Affleck got a little bit excited and said "Deflategate was bulls***" on one show and uttered "Oh s***" on the second. After it happened, and his words went viral online, Affleck had only one appropriate reaction to his TV appearance online.

"Well sh*t," Affleck tweeted, adding the crying-laughing emoji. Live TV can be a game of Russian Roulette for some programs, and perhaps the next time that Affleck appears on the show they'll have him on the 10 second delay.

Fans were quick to react to Affleck's cursing on TV, and even his return to Twitter where he reacted to the news in hilarious fashion. Naturally, as one would expect in the modern online era, many of the replies were about Affleck's previous status as Batman and fan desire to see him return to the role in some capacity.

I mean I ain’t mad. Sometimes you just gotta let it out 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AllbVCPx9S — mandy 🦇💙 (@xbatflecksx) February 18, 2020

"I mean I ain’t mad. Sometimes you just gotta let it out 🤣"

Too aggressive for their taste. Wouldn't have censored adam west if he did that🤣☻ — Rahul Goud (@RahulGoud07) February 18, 2020

"Too aggressive for their taste. Wouldn't have censored adam west if he did that🤣☻"

I expected nothing less from sports talk with Ben 😂 — Steve (@onecoolsquirrel) February 18, 2020

"I expected nothing less from sports talk with Ben 😂"

You're the Batman. You can say whatever you want and the rest of the world has to shut up and listen. pic.twitter.com/8SLLy0wggw — MidnightRadio (@MdnghtRadio7) February 18, 2020

"You're the Batman. You can say whatever you want and the rest of the world has to shut up and listen."

Do u see all the Batman replies? Come back! DCEU needs YOU. You are Batman and Bruce Wayne. — Will Grayson (@Wills_Corner) February 18, 2020

Do u see all the Batman replies? Come back! DCEU needs YOU. You are Batman and Bruce Wayne.

