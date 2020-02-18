Build-A-Bear Releases Teaser for Doctor Who Line

Build-A-Bear Workshop is about to roll out a new line of Doctor Who-themed merchandise, and today released a motion poster in support of the line. Teasing more details coming soon, the retailer shared a shot of the TARDIS, ready to (we assume) open up and reveal cute and cuddly versions of The Doctor and supporting characters and villains. The initial announcement came late last year, following the news that Series 12 of Doctor Who was due to air in early 2020, and will see the return of Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. This marks the first licensing deal the BBC has put together with Build-A-Bear.

Recently, Whitaker has announced a planned return for a third season as well, suggesting that it's possible this could be the first in a series of waves that feature Whitaker's Doctor. Although it is not yet clear what characters are actually getting the Build-A-Bear treatment.

You can check it out below.

COMING SOON! Our newest furry friend is currently in another dimension but will be making its long-awaited Build-A-Bear debut very soon! Check back soon for the full reveal. pic.twitter.com/lBEiWuDC9R — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) February 17, 2020

"We're excited to be partnering with Build-A-Bear to create a collection that will appeal to fans of the show both young and old," said Julie Kekwick, Senior Licensing Manager, BBC Studios. "Doctor Who has a huge following, and with the launch of Series 12 early next year we’re looking forward to this new range launching online."

"We are thrilled to partner with BBC Studios to bring the iconic Doctor Who franchise to Build-A-Bear Workshop," added Anjali Khosla, Senior Manager of Brand Management, Build-A-Bear Workshop. "We look forward to sharing our version of this beloved story with fans and collectors around the world in early 2020."

Considering recent developments, what do you think are the odds that we get a cuddly (or rather, even cuddlier) Captain Jack out of this whole deal?

Doctor Who airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America. You can see its official synopsis from the network below.

Doctor Who is one of the longest running sci-fi television series in the world, spanning 55 years and winning over 100 awards. This quintessentially British show has a proven track-record in consumer products and live entertainment with over four and a half million Sonic Screwdrivers sold in the past eleven years, over 13 million action figures sold since 2005, over 19 million DVDs sold globally and over one million tickets sold for live events.

