Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide Stars Reunite, Tease Potential Revival

It's been thirteen years since the Nickelodeon series Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide went off the air, and the stars just might be getting back together for something. Actress Lindsey Shaw, who played Jennifer "Moze" Mosely in the series, posted a photo on Instagram of her and co-stars Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee, plus series creator Scott Fellows, with a caption that seems to imply they'll all be working together again soon. Could a Ned's Declassified reboot be in the works, or even a sequel series focusing on the older versions of the characters?

"About last night...My heart is so full after seeing my Ned’s family!!" Shaw wrote. "Really excited at the possibility of creating with you all again. Also, remember when I used to be like a foot taller than you both? I feel like somehow the light in all of our eyes is still the same...and that’s really comforting and special to me. Love you all!"

A proposed high-school set spin-off of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide was in development back in 2008, just after the original series came to an end, but with the cast and creatives involved in other shows it never came to fruition. Though it has been over a decade now so if such a sequel were to happen, Ned might need a "College Survival Guide" or an "Ever-Shrinking Job Market for Post Grads Survival Guide," which doesn't have the same ring to it as the original.

Both Werkheiser and Lee made their own posts about the special reunion, with Lee even going so far as to specifically mention a reboot. In his caption, Lee wrote "Re-" with a boot emoji and a question mark.

Would you want to see Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide revival? Sound off in the comments below!

