Riverdale Is Not Airing a New Episode This Week

Last week, Riverdale brought one of its most shocking plot twists to fruition, when the show's timeline finally caught up to the impending death of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). As the past half-season of flash-forward sequences have shown, there's about a fifty-fifty chance that Jughead could actually be dead, or that some larger conspiracy could actually be at play. Unfortunately, Riverdale fans will have to wait just a little while longer to get the answers they're hoping for. The CW will not be airing a new episode of Riverdale this Wednesday, February 19th. Instead, the network will be airing Howie Mandel's 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala, a special event that the network has broadcast over the past few years.

When Riverdale does return, it will be with an episode ominously titled "Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away with Murder". That certainly doesn't seem to hint at promising things for Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), all of whom were on hand just after Jughead's death, which appears to be at the hands of a psychologically-manipulated Betty. It's unclear where things will go from there, especially given Riverdale's penchant for unpredictable and often-absurd plot twists.

"We loved the core four together in the finale," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a previous interview. "We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again."

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away With Murder" below!

"THE AFTERMATH — When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of. Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Skeet Ulrich also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away With Murder" will air on February 26th.

