Reno 911! Set Video Reveals Return of Main cast

Production is underway on a new season of the hit comedy series Reno 911!, with new episodes of the show coming to the new streaming service Quibi. The series hasn't had a new episode since its sixth season concluded in July of 2009, so it's been over a decade since the cast was all together and making new episodes. To whet your appetite before the show returns, and to get you excited about the series being back, co-star Kerri Kenney-Silver (aka Deputy Trudy Wiegel) posted a pair of videos featuring all of your favorite stars on the set including Thomas Lennon's Lt. Jim Dangle at his trademark lectern. Check it out below!

Cast members confirmed to return for the series as seen in the video include Carlos Alazraqui as Deputy Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Deputy Johnson, Niecy Nash as Deputy Raineesha Williams and Mary Birdsong as Deputy Kimball. The previously confirmed Kenney-Silver and Lennon are joined in the series once again by Robert Ben Garant who can also be seen as Deputy Junior in the video.

"RENO 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for 're-boot goofin.’ Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate," Lennon said when the series' revival was announced. "Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show."

Family fun time👮🏻#reno911

“We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series RENO 911! to the world,” Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central’s Co-Heads of Original Content said. “Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call.”

Reno 911! is produced by Comedy Central Productions for the Quibi platform, which will make its debut on April 6 of this year. For those unaware, Quibi (short for "quick bites") is a streaming service focusing on short form series and films with shows only available on mobile devices and episodes running 10 minutes at most across all titles. The service is set to launch on April 6. A subscription will cost $4.99 per month with ads, or $7.99 per month without.

It's unclear what the "launch titles" for Quibi will be when it debuts, but shows from Ridley Scott, Peter Farrelly Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, and Stephen Curry are all in development. Other shows in the works for the service include a reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple, a spin-off of Robbie & Stephen Amell's Code 8, plus a Marvel vs DC documentary series from the Russo brothers. New shows will debut on the service every day, so new Reno 911! will likely arrive sooner than you think.

