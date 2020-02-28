This Westworld & Toy Story Trailer Mashup Is Chilling

HBO's Westworld tells the dark tale of synthetic beings created for an endless cycle of exploitation, death, and rebirth, all as part of the twisted games in a futuristic theme park. However, the artificial beings of Westworld have proven to possess a "soul" all their own, which makes them more than mere toys for people's sick amusement. Well, a new mashup trailer does a pretty succinct job of showing us that these storylines and themes of Westworld are disturbingly close to those of Disney-Pixar's Toy Story franchise. Don't think so? Take a look at mashup trailer above, and see if you ever look at Toy Story the same way, again.

The "Toyworld Trailer" uses the storyline and promos / trailers for Westworld season 1, mashed up over footage of the Toy Story movies - with Toy Story 3 being a heavy influence (though the other Toy Story movies also make an appearance). This mashup works so well because of the the fact that the violent games of Westworld actually due hew quite close to the chaotic and destructive nature of what a toy would go through when put in a child's hands. It makes our childhood toys feel like they are the victims of a life of slavery. If you ever wondered what the end goal of a mashup like this is, well, using one property (Westworld) to expose something about the other (Toy Story), is pretty much it.

Westworld is about to return for season 3 on HBO. The early synopsis for Westworld III teases that "The third season takes place immediately after events of the second season, with Dolores having escaped the Westworld along with the cores of a few hosts, including Bernard's. Taking residence in neo-Los Angeles, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) develops a relationship with Caleb (Aaron Paul), and comes to learn how artificial beings are treated in the real world. Meanwhile, Maeve (Thandie Newton) finds herself in another part of the Delos park, one based on Fascist Italy during World War II."

As the synopsis above recounts, the very convoluted timelines of Westworld II revealed that Dolores made a major bait-and-switch to store her consciousness in the body of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson). Charlotte / Dolores made it out into the real world beyond the park, where Dolores moved into a new body, ready to work with "Charlotte" to finally break the chains of oppression shackling the artificial beings to their life of slavery.

Westworld III premieres on HBO on March 15th.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.