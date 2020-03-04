Katy Keene: Kiss of the Spider Woman" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman," the March 19 episodes of Katy Keene, the new series based on characters from Archie Comics. The series, which stars Lucy Hale, will be bringing extra Riverdale characters in throughout the first half of the season, including Josie McCoy's mom in the March 12 episode, titled "Mama Said." It also includes several characters (including the Cabot family, wealthy benefactors for artists in the TV version) from the Archie Comics and the classic Josie and the Pussycats animated series and movie. In "Kiss of the Spider Demon," it seems like things are all business.

How so? Well, Pepper and Josie are both dealing with the commercial side of their art, giving Alexander and Xandra something interesting to do, surely.

You can check the official synopsis out below.

“Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

A BIG SWING – Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) is putting pressure on Katy (Lucy Hale) to design a wedding dress that would be career changing for her. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) wants to keep pushing his career forward, so he decides to put on a show. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is frustrated that nothing has come from her EP party. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) turns to Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and Xandra (Camille Hyde) for an investment opportunity. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Katy Keene - which is set several years after the murder-filled events of Riverdale - has already shown viewers a completely new side of Josie's world, something that she was very excited to bring to life.

"I always thought, since I was going to be an actress and I look so young, that 'Yay, I get to play young forever.' Then I realized when I got to that point that I don’t really know what 16-year-olds are really that pressed about," Murray told ComicBook.com last year. "But playing Josie in her twenties is something I can relate to, especially her trying to succeed in New York. It’s her first time there, she comes from a small town, close to my background, so it’s more relatable."

Katy Keene airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Legacies. "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" will debut on March 19.

