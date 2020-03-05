Riverdale: SPOILER Returns in "The Locked Room" Preview

Well, one of the biggest questions to ever plague the world of Riverdale has finally been answered. Tonight's episode, "To Die For", fully dove into the mystery of Jughead Jones' (Cole Sprouse) apparent death, only to reveal that the situation is actually much more complicated than that. As the promo for next week's episode shows, some of the show's ensemble are about to get a very rude awakening. The CW has released a preview for "Chapter Seventy-Three: The Locked Room", which you can check out above.

The episode will see Jughead and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) openly admitting to the Stonewall Prep kids that no, Jughead isn't actually dead. As viewers learned across tonight's episode, Jughead was really hiding underground in Dilton Doiley's bunker, after he, Betty, and essentially half the town of Riverdale had faked his death.

While it's unclear where the story will go beyond this point, it's certainly an interesting twist for the season as a whole. And even though the show went above and beyond to hint that Jughead was really dead, many fans had assumed the contrary, especially considering the hilarious way that the twist was initially conceived.

"They gave [the scene] to us right before we shot it, which is kind of normal," Sprouse told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. "You don't want people to know the ending until it's the end of the filming schedule, because it reduces the potential for spoilers. But I think it's interesting, and I think the idea of him burning his beanie is visually stimulating, and a good little hook. I'm excited. I think that they had had that plan for a little bit, and I'm hard-pressed to think that they would ever change the entire narrative of the storyline because someone's cold."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Seventy-Three: The Locked Room" will air on March 11th.

