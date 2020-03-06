Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Hates His Character's Haircut

Even with the amazing character arc that he's had in the series, Noah Schnapp has a criticism for his character on Stranger Things...his hair. Will Byers is known for a few things in the series: His love for Dungeons & Dragons, being trapped in the Upside Down and becoming an avatar for the Mind Flayer, and for his Dorothy Hamill haircut. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the young actor spoke about his distaste for the haircut with Fallon himself calling it "one of the best things on television," a sentiment that Schnapp did not agree with, saying:

"One of the worst," Schnapp said. "I can't begin to explain...I literally ask them all the time, 'Why doesn't Will, maybe he shaves his head?' But really, did everyone have that haircut in the '80s? Who would choose to have that haircut?"

Fallon revealed a photo of himself from the time period when the series takes place with a stylish haircut that he offered to Schnapp to take with him back to the set for the show.

Production on the fourth season of Stranger Things has already begun with Netflix revealing a video of the first episode's table read earlier this week. This follows the previous released video of a teaser confirming that Hopper is alive in Russia after his sacrifice in the show’s third season. While the teaser confirmed Hopper is alive (or, at the very least, a version of Hopper...) actor David Harbour has done a good job of not answering any questions, instead choosing to mislead fans by saying he's not sure what's going on.

“Oh my Lord! I don’t know. Should we call the Duffer brothers?” Harbour said German Comic Con Dortmund in December. “We don’t know yet, we don’t know. They won’t tell me anything, so we’ll have to see. I think you’ll find out at some point, we’ll find out at some point. Let’s hope he’s alive.”

Even then, Harbour hinted that he expected to see Hopper back in some capacity, though he wasn't sure exactly how it could happen.

“Now whether or not there is this second act, whether or not there is some sort of resurrection, whether or not we can see him go off in a certain way, would be really interesting to me. I would love it,” Harbour said. “Anybody watch Lord of the Rings? Gandalf the Grey fights the Balrog, descends into darkness, battles him forever, and everyone thinks he’s dead. And then he re-emerges as Gandalf the White, with sort of a new strength and a new power. That would be an interesting arc for him.”

Harbour returns as Hopper for the new season along with Schnapp and fellow cast members Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono. Series creators the Duffer brothers are executive producer along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson.

