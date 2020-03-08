Daniel Craig Discovers His Knives Out Accent in Saturday Night Live Skit

Daniel Craig discovered a winning Knives Out accent during Saturday Night Live this weekend. A sketch during the show brought him in front of a creative team that wanted to see him try on a Southern accent. Well, the British actor was obviously going to have a time with that. But, never fear, Beck Bennett was there to help as his personal vocal coach. The two traded compliments and banter before being redirected by the panel to show off the actual accent. Things only got more silly from there as Bennett went into a variety of vocal transformations. There was some pig-calling in there, despite his character being from Maryland. The SNL star deployed a pretty humorous version of Foghorn Leghorn’s Looney Tunes drawl as well. As the doubt in the coach grew in the room, all he could say was that he could really help Craig, but the jury is still out.

With the Bond star’s latest film being pushed to November, he took the opportunity to show the audiences some “pre-tape footage” of No Time to Die during his opening monologue. Chloe Fineman plays the Bond girl in the clip as things get decidedly less and less posh over the course of the clip. Craig becomes a big winner at the craps table and the people in the casino start gathering around the man on a hot streak. Kenan Thompson, in particular, helps capture the absurdity of the scenario as he plays a tourist with one of those really wild plastic drinks that wouldn’t look out of place on Bourbon Street. Kate McKinnon was also a delight as she played an older gambler.

A later sketch saw Craig in a soap opera parody called The Sands of Modesto. The premise is that a telenovela being shot now during the Coronavirus scare has made it so none of the characters can touch. Craig has this very wild wig and a parakeet. It featured a moment where instead of saying goodbye normally, there was a sort of Kid-n-Play-Esque dance routine. Another moment features one of the characters wrapping themselves in plastic to get around the virus and the possible pitfalls.

McKinnon’s Ingraham Angle cold open was a highlight, not just for her talent, but for a surprise guest appearance by Senator Elizabeth Warren. The SNL star has been doing a sterling impression of the Presidential hopeful all year long and it was fun to see her put on the costume and stand side-by-side with her at the end of the sketch. When McKinnon tried to thank her for all that she’d done during her life, the Senator responded that she “wasn’t dead, she’s just in the Senate.” That drew a pretty big cheer from the crowd. All in all a good showing for Daniel Craig after eight years away from the show.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.