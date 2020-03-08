Saturday Night Live Plays It Safe With Coronavirus Skit

Saturday Night Live joked about the Coronavirus outbreak this week. An announcer came on before a soap opera parody and warned the audience that due to the virus none of the actors could touch each other. The melodrama was absolutely hysterical with Kate McKinnon and host Daniel Craig doing their best version of a strange telenovela. For some reason, the Bond actor had a parakeet and McKinnon oozed that manic persona that comes from her best pop cultural bits. Things kept getting more and more awkward as the situation escalated further and further into madness. At one point, a character decides to cover themselves in food plastic wrap. In another silly moment, instead of a hug or a handshake, two characters pull off an intricate kicking dance.

Before that, Elizabeth Warren made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live’s opening sketch this week. The presidential hopeful joined the cast for a spoof of Fox News personality Laura Ingraham’s show as she discussed the Coronavirus. McKinnon pulled double duty as both Ingraham and Warren at the end of the sketch. There was a random moment where they parodied reaction to the health scare with a clip from Fast & Furious. There have been a ton of political sketches this season and the writers keep trying to push the envelope further.

No need to freak out though, the CDC has compiled a handy guide for the outbreak with ways to protect yourself. Their advice is listed below:

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

* Stay home when you are sick.

* Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

* Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

* CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

* Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

* If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

